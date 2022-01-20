Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson has no plan for future of Britain, says Sir Tony Blair

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 12:04 am
Sir Tony will say there is ‘a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be’ (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sir Tony will say there is 'a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be' (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sir Tony Blair is accusing Boris Johnson of lacking a coherent blueprint for dealing with the major strategic challenges facing the UK.

In an online address on Thursday, the former prime minister will say that whether or not Mr Johnson survives the row over Downing Street his biggest problem is the absence of a plan for the country’s future.

He will say changes resulting from Brexit, the technological revolution and the ambition to be carbon neutral in 25 years pose an unprecedented set of challenges which the Government is ill-prepared to address.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Boris Johnson resisted calls to resign in the Commons on Wednesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“There is a gaping hole in the governing of Britain where new ideas should be,” he will say.

“We are living through three revolutionary changes simultaneously and are ill-prepared for any of them. Each of them would require major changes to the way we work as a nation.

“All of them together pose a challenge which is unprecedented in recent history.”

Sir Tony will say that the Government’s slogan of “levelling up” did little to clarify the real issues for the UK.

“Other than a desire to give opportunity to those without it, which is obviously hard to disagree with, the slogan risks misdirecting the framing of the country’s problem,” he will say.

“We face a national challenge – all the country, not simply the areas ‘left behind’.”

He will add: “I understand completely the rage against what happened in Downing Street during lockdown and how the country feels.

“Maybe Boris Johnson goes and maybe he doesn’t. But the real problem is the absence of a Government plan for Britain’s future.”

