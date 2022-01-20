Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Boris Johnson warns of ‘disaster’ for Russia if it invades Ukraine

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 1:41 pm Updated: January 20, 2022, 9:25 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Tolga Akmen/PA)

Boris Johnson has warned that Russia faces “disaster” if President Vladimir Putin makes any sort of incursion into Ukraine.

Speaking during a visit to a diagnostics centre in Taunton, the Prime Minister reiterated the UK’s support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

“If Russia were to make any kind of incursion into Ukraine on any scale whatever I think that would be a disaster for not just for Russia, it would be a disaster for the world,” he said.

“The UK stands squarely behind the sovereignty and integrity of Ukraine.”

His comments came after US President Joe Biden said he did not believe Mr Putin wanted a full blown war, and would pay a “dear price” if he did mount a military incursion against Russia’s neighbour.

Speaking at a news conference to mark his one-year anniversary in office, Mr Biden said he believed Russia was preparing to take action, although he did not think Mr Putin had made a final decision.

He suggested that the US would limit Russia’s access to the international banking system if it did further invade Ukraine.

On a visit to Kiev, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Moscow of planning to reinforce the more than 100,000 troops it has deployed along the Ukrainian border suggesting the numbers could double “on relatively short order”.

Mr Johnson and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz “shared their deep concern at the ongoing destabilising action by Russia in Ukraine” in a call on Thursday evening, a Downing Street spokesperson said.

They added that the pair said “any invasion into Ukraine would be a severe strategic mistake”.

Russian president Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA)
Vladimir Putin (Matt Cardy/PA)

“The Prime Minister spoke to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz this evening about the situation in Ukraine,” the spokesperson said.

“The leaders discussed the concerning developments on the Ukrainian border, and agreed further military aggression would come at a high cost for Russia.

“They shared their deep concern at the ongoing destabilising action by Russia in Ukraine, and said any invasion into Ukraine would be a severe strategic mistake.

“The Prime Minister stressed the importance of Nato allies working together on a co-ordinated response.

“The leaders agreed to stay in close contact on the issue, and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to working closely with Chancellor Scholz throughout their G7 presidency.”

