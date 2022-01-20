Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Conservatives as the party of business is a ‘distant memory’ – shadow chancellor

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 2:55 pm
Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour’s plan for the country was “proudly pro-worker and proudly pro-business” (PA)
The Conservatives as the party of business is a “distant memory”, the shadow chancellor has claimed.

Rachel Reeves said Labour’s plan for the country was “proudly pro-worker and proudly pro-business”.

Speaking at an event in Bury, the MP for Leeds West said: “Under Keir Starmer’s leadership, Labour has changed, but so too have the Conservatives.

“The Conservatives once called themselves the party of business. That’s a distant memory.

“When the Prime Minister said, ‘F business’, I thought it was a throwaway remark. Little did I know it would be the central organising principle of his government.”

Ms Reeves accused the Conservatives of being “the party of high taxation because they are the party of low growth”.

Setting out Labour’s plan for the economy, she said: “Now is the wrong time to raise taxes on ordinary working people.

“Labour would keep bills down by cutting VAT on energy and expanding the Warm Homes Discount (Scheme), taking at least £200 off the typical bill – with up to £400 in additional support for low and middle earners and pensioners – paid for by a windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas profits.”

Ms Reeves said Labour would support high streets by “abolishing business rates and replacing them with a fair system that levels the playing field between online multinationals and high street businesses”.

She added: “Labour would start now with our plan to create apprenticeship opportunities for young people, which could have seen 100,000 extra apprenticeships created this year, to drive our economic recovery.”

She emphasised Labour’s climate investment pledge of £28 billion for each year of the decade “to ensure the industries and jobs of the future are found all across Britain”.

A Labour future, she said, would entail “gigafactories to build batteries for electric vehicles, a thriving hydrogen industry, offshore wind with turbines made in Britain, planting trees and building flood defences, getting energy bills down and guaranteeing Britain’s energy security, and allowing our economy to adapt as we drive down our carbon emissions”.

Ms Reeves went on to say Labour would “champion British businesses at home and abroad”.

She said: “The first step is to make Brexit work for the British people – addressing the flaws in the Tories’ deal that are hitting our food and drinks manufacturers, creative industries, and professionals.

Bury South MP Christian Wakeford
Bury South MP Christian Wakeford, who defected from the Tories to Labour on Wednesday, was at the event (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament/PA)

“We will build on the UK-EU trade deal in the interests of British businesses to cut red tape and make life easier for our exporters.”

Ms Reeves was joined at the event by Christian Wakeford, the Tory MP who defected to Labour on Wednesday.

She began the speech by saying: “It is particularly fitting to welcome Bury South’s own Christian Wakeford to the Labour Party.

“Christian, like so many others, sees that our country needs Keir Starmer’s leadership and a Labour government now more than ever,” she said.

