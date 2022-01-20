Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Glue traps used to catch rodents to be banned in Scotland

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 4:05 pm
The use of glue traps to catch rodents could be banned in Scotland (RSPCA/PA)
The sale and use of glue traps that are described as “one of the cruellest methods of rodent control” should be banned, Scotland’s environment minister has said.

Mairi McAllan told the Scottish Parliament the Government wants to end the “cruel practice of setting glue traps” that are designed to snare vermin but often catch pets and other wildlife.

It follows a call from the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission in March of last year to completely outlaw the use of the traps.

Raising the issue during general questions at Holyrood, SNP MSP Siobhian Brown asked whether the Scottish Government would accept the commission’s recommendation and said: “Glue tabs are one of the cruellest methods of rodent control.”

Ms McAllan replied: “We are committed to maintaining the very highest welfare standards in Scotland for animals, including wildlife.

“We have carefully considered the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission’s findings alongside all other relevant evidence and I’m pleased to announce in Parliament today that we intend to end the cruel practice of setting glue traps.

“The commission’s report is clear that there are significant animal welfare issues related to the use of glue traps, not only for rodents but also for other non-target species such as wild birds.

“Therefore, we will bring forward legislation to ban glue traps in this parliamentary term.”

However, the SNP minister claimed there could be unspecified problems banning the traps in Scotland because of the UK Government’s Internal Market Bill, despite the Government at Westminster pushing a ban through the Commons.

Asked whether any ban will also include their sale, Ms McAllan added: “Our intention is to ban both the sale and use of glue traps.

“However, there are implications arising from the Internal Market Act which can undermine decisions made by this Parliament as we know, including in wholly devolved climate and environmental policy areas.

Fox freed from glue trap
A baby fox named Sticky after being freed from a glue trap in Edinburgh (Scottish SPCA/PA)

“We intend to work through these issues to achieve a ban.”

Ms McAllan’s predecessor in the environment portfolio, Roseanna Cunningham, previously argued for glue traps to be permitted but said the Government’s preferred option “would be to allow the continued use of glue traps but by professional pest controllers only”.

In the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission review of the use of the devices, it concluded: “The commission believes that the animal welfare issues connected with the use of glue traps would justify an immediate outright ban on their sale and use.”

There is currently no legislation governing the use of glue trap boards to catch rodents in Scotland, although if an animal gets caught in one the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006 applies, meaning they should kill any caught rodents.

If another species is caught, it should be released or, if necessary, humanely killed.

