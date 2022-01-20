Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSPs back ongoing suspension of isolation compensation laws

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 5:47 pm
The Scottish Parliament agreed to the general principles of the Coronavirus (Discretionary Compensation for Self-isolation) (Scotland) Bill (Jane Barlow/PA)
Holyrood has backed the continued suspension of an obligation for health boards to pay compensation to people with coronavirus who have to isolate.

Under public health legislation introduced in 2008, people with infectious diseases are entitled to compensation for loss of earnings if they are forced to isolate.

That rule has been suspended since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, changing it from an obligation to a discretionary payment, with the Scottish and UK Governments instead offering financial and practical support to those who must self isolate due to Covid-19.

A proposed bill introduced to the Scottish Parliament proposed to continue the suspension of compensation from health boards until October.

However, the compensation requirement could be reintroduced for those with other infectious diseases, other than Covid-19, under the planned legislation.

Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, estimated that continuing the measured in the Public Health( Scotland) Act 2008 would have cost the health service £320 million per year due to the number of Scots who have been isolating with coronavirus.

Mr Swinney said: “This power was intended to apply to small scale outbreaks such as ecoli, where a small number of households may be isolated for a short period of time and they lose out on income as a result.

“This was never intended to apply in a global pandemic such as Covid-19.

“Had this duty not been suspended at the start of the pandemic, health boards would have faced a significant financial and administrative burden instead of managing essential care and fighting a pandemic.”

MSPs voted unanimously to support the general principles of the Coronavirus (Discretionary Compensation for Self-isolation) (Scotland) Bill.

