Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Dozens of buildings still have Grenfell-style cladding, new figures show

By Press Association
January 20, 2022, 6:13 pm
Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding (PA)
Contractors undertake works at a residential property in Paddington, London, as part of a project to remove and replace non-compliant cladding (PA)

Dozens of buildings in the UK still have the same type of cladding as Grenfell Tower almost five years after the disaster, new Government figures showed.

Authorities have identified 481 buildings with ACM panels, which were blamed for the rapid spread of the 2017 tower block fire that killed 72 people.

But, as of last month, remediation work had only been finished on 289 of them.

It means 192 – almost 40% – still had unsafe cladding or had not been signed off as safe yet.

Grenfell fire anniversary
Some 72 people were killed in a fire at Grenfell Tower in 2017 (PA)

The proportion of buildings where work is complete was also lower for private sector blocks, with fewer than half – just 48% – signed off as safe.

Alongside the release of the new figures, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “A series of measures have been taken to ensure that remediation occurs quickly and safely.

“The Government is determined to learn the lessons from the Grenfell Tower tragedy, by making funding available to address the fire safety risks of unsafe cladding on homes and bringing forward the most significant building safety reforms in almost 40 years.”

Communities Secretary Michael Gove met developers on Thursday to discuss funding for works to rectify cladding and building safety issues.

The Home Buyer’s Federation (HBF) called on Mr Gove to widen discussions to other parties like freeholders or building material companies helping to potentially foot the cost.

Conservative Party Conference
Communities Secretary Michael Gove met with developers on Thursday (PA)

The meeting followed a pledge from ministers to amend legislation to better protect thousands of leaseholders from being hit with hefty bills for safety work.

The Building Safety Bill, which is due to undergo further scrutiny in the Lords before potentially becoming law, would give a new regulator the power to prosecute rule-breaking developers and take their properties off the market.

Giles Grover, from the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign, said it welcomed Mr Gove’s attempts to pressure developers to “properly engage and provide real help to innocent leaseholders”.

“However, as always, we need to see this actually lead to firm action on the ground to make buildings safe quickly,” he added in a statement.

“We remain concerned that the development community will only do the right thing if they are forced to do so.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal