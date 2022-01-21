Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics UK politics

Army’s new Apache attack helicopters undergo test flights

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:03 am
The Army’s new Apache AH-64E attack helicopter is displayed at Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk. (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Army’s new Apache AH-64E attack helicopter is displayed at Wattisham Flying Station, Suffolk. (Joe Giddens/PA)

New Apache attack helicopters, which can detect 256 potential targets at once and prioritise threats in seconds, are undergoing test flights with the British Army.

Fourteen of the AH-64E Apache aircraft have been delivered to Wattisham Flying Station in Suffolk in recent months, with 36 more due to arrive by summer 2024.

Prince Harry flew Apache helicopters on training missions from the base when he served with the Army.

The new helicopters, which have a top speed of 186mph, can detect targets up to a range of 10 miles.

Apache AH-64E attack helicopter
The Army’s new Apache AH-64E attack helicopter is displayed at Wattisham Flying Station (Joe Giddens/PA)

The fleet will replace the Apache AH Mark 1, which will go out of service in 2024.

Defence procurement minister Jeremy Quin said: “There can be no doubt these impressive Apache helicopters will help the Army sustain its battle-winning capabilities in future operations.

“In addition to its vital defence purpose, this cutting-edge technology will create and support hundreds of UK jobs.”

A 20-year agreement has been signed with Boeing Defence UK to maintain and support the new fleet.

Apache AH-64E attack helicopter
The Apache AH-64E attack helicopter at Wattisham Flying Station (Joe Giddens/PA)

The first period of the contract, to July 2025 with £287 million confirmed, is set to create more than 200 jobs in the UK, including 165 for the Army Aviation Centre at Middle Wallop in Hampshire and 45 at Wattisham Flying Station.

The British Army has been using the Apache capability since 2005, with the attack helicopters used in Iraq, Afghanistan and Libya.

Deputy Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Sir Chris Tickell KBE, said: “I am delighted at the introduction of the AH-64E into British Army service, signifying our commitment to investing in the right equipment for our people to compete and win against the threats facing the UK.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal