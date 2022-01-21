Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on Russia

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 9:11 am
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on the 'free world' to reduce its economic dependence on Russia as tensions continue over Ukraine (Rick Rycroft/AP)
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called on the ‘free world’ to reduce its economic dependence on Russia as tensions continue over Ukraine (Rick Rycroft/AP)

The Foreign Secretary has called on the “free world” to reduce its economic dependence on Russia as tensions continue over Ukraine.

Liz Truss delivered a speech at the Lowy Institute in Sydney in which she warned Vladimir Putin he must “desist and step back” from war in Ukraine or risk being dragged into a prolonged conflict like the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Asked by the Australian thinktank’s executive director, Michael Fullilove, why she is confident the “free world would stand its ground” against Russia, she replied: “I think it’s very important to note the commitments that Russia made in the 1994 Budapest Agreement in exchange for Ukraine giving up its nuclear weapons.”

Ms Truss said: “Russia agreed alongside the UK and US to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. So the claims that are being made by Vladimir Putin are completely wrong about what has happened but it is true – and I made this point in my speech – that the free world has not been doing enough since the end of the Cold War to make sure that we are deterring aggressors.

“If there is an incursion by Russia into Ukraine, it would come at a massive cost. We are prepared to put very severe sanctions in place, we are also working to support Ukraine in terms of defensive capability. What I would say as well is that dealing with this immediate situation is of course an absolute priority.

Australia Britain
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at the Australia-UK Ministerial Consultations (Aukmin) talks at Admiralty House in Sydney (Bianca De Marchi/Pool/AP)

“But the free world also needs to work together to reduce economic dependence on Russia to put in place the agreements that help countries have alternatives in terms of trade and investment, so in the future it becomes harder for those aggressive regimes to use economic dependence as a way of getting what they want.

“So, yes, we are very ready to act in the immediate term.

“In the longer term, this is why it’s so important that we are investing in developing countries – it’s so important that we are trading widely across the world using strong rules-based agreements like the CPTPP (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership). That’s the West’s way to protect ourselves from aggressors – from a position of economic and defensive strength.”

