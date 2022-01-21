Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK trade deal benefits wiped out by duty changes, Australian wine producers say

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: January 21, 2022, 1:55 pm
Liz Truss is in Australia to discuss trade relations (Aaron Chown/PA)
Liz Truss is in Australia to discuss trade relations (Aaron Chown/PA)

Wine producers in Australia have warned that any benefits from a trade deal with the UK will be wiped out by proposed changes to wine duties.

They say the £26 million benefit from the deal being proposed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who is in the country to build relations, will disappear due to £70 million extra in costs.

New rules set for introduction in February next year will see duty on wines with an alcohol content of 11.5% and above increase, and trade bodies are calling on the Government to reverse the plans.

Wine Drinkers UK, a collective of leading experts, wine producers and sellers, along with the Australian Grape and Wine lobby group, said ministers should do more on their commitment to helping the UK benefit from leaving the EU.

Rishi Sunak behind the bar
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced changes to alcohol duty at the last Budget (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Tony Battaglene, chief executive of Australian Grape and Wine, said. “It is unfortunate that the result of the free trade agreement will be directly impacted by this (tax).

“We are hoping they will look at it and come to a better solution. At the moment, it is very concerning.

“This will discriminate against red wine imports. We estimate it will add 40p to the price of a bottle, and that’s a lot when you’re talking about a wine that is £5.”

A spokesman for Treasury Wine Estates added: “The proposed new alcohol duty system in the UK will significantly impact the Australian wine industry and increase costs for UK consumers.

“We understand it will wipe out the £26 million benefit for Australian wine growers agreed upon in the recent UK/Australia Free Trade Agreement, replacing it with £70 million of costs, and diminish future growth prospects in the largest export market for Australian wine growers and UK consumers.”

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced at the last Budget that the premium tax rate on sparkling wine would be abolished – reducing the cost of a bottle of champagne.

But the changes would see duty increase on some still and fortified wines, depending on their alcohol content.

The changes will see increases to 80% of still wine, 93% of Australian wine, 95% of red wine and 100% of fortified wine, according to Wine Drinkers UK.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal