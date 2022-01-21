Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government could tighten controls on opioid 500 times stronger than morphine

By Press Association
January 21, 2022, 12:55 pm
Heroin has been brought to Britain from Afghanistan (National Crime Agency/PA)
The Government is seeking advice on tightening controls on a deadly opioid that is 500 times stronger than morphine.

Isotonitazene, a synethic opioid that is used instead of or in addition to heroin, has been linked to 25 deaths and seven overdoses up to September 2021, the Home Office said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has asked the Advisory Council on the Misuse of Drugs (ACMD) for advice on the appropriate classification of Isotonitazene under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971.

She also wants advice on two other substances – CUMYL-PeGACLONE, a synthetic cannabinoid, and Diphenidine, which can have ketamine-like effects.

The three substances are currently covered by the Psychoactive Substances Act 2016, which means that supply, but not possession, is unlawful.

She said: “Reports of fatal overdoses linked to this dangerous substance have been deeply disturbing, and I want to act now to ensure no further lives are lost or families torn apart.

“I’m determined to end the misery and destruction caused by the misuse of drugs and will consider the ACMD’s expert advice on tightening restrictions on this dangerous substance.”

In October last year, the National Crime Agency said it was targeting drug networks that mix Isotonitazene into batches of heroin brought to Britain from Afghanistan.

It came after Public Health England issued a patient safety alert in August, warning of an “unprecedented” number of overdoses potentially caused by heroin mixed with Isotonitazene.

