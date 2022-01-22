Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
End P1 testing and instead invest in school ventilation, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
January 22, 2022, 12:03 am
Scottish Lib Dems have called for an end to P1 testing (Danny Lawson/PA)
Reading, writing and numeracy testing of primary one pupils should be scrapped with the money instead spent on air filters for classrooms, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Standardised testing of literacy and maths takes place in Scottish schools at P1, P4, P7 and S3, with the results used to monitor progress and assess whether pupils may need additional support.

Holyrood’s Education Committee has been told the cost of two contractors to carry out the assessments is expected to be £17 million over the next five years.

Scottish Lib Dem education spokesman Willie Rennie has now called for the Scottish Government to end standardised testing of four and five-year-olds, and put the money towards better ventilation.

He said: “Scottish Liberal Democrats and education campaigners won a hard-fought parliamentary victory to call for the scrapping of standardised testing of P1 pupils.

“In response, the flailing Government claimed that the tests were endorsed by the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), yet the OECD are clear that they now recommend scrapping them.

“There is no evidence that they improve schooling and there is persistent criticism from professional teachers.

“Rather than spend millions more on standardised testing, Scottish Liberal Democrats want to see this money used to put an air filter in every classroom.

“This would make classrooms safer, have a long-term benefit in terms of reducing cold and flu outbreaks and allow us to eliminate the need for masks much faster.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville last week said schools have made few major changes to improve ventilation in classrooms because councils “have been reassured that what is in place is adequate”.

Willie Rennie said there is ‘no evidence’ to show the tests improve schooling (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

She told the Education Committee there has been “limited action” required to increase air flow in classrooms so far, and she is not aware of any cases where councils are unable to make improvements because of a lack of money.

It followed an announcement from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of extra capital funding for “any remedial work that councils need to do to improve air flow and comply with the new guidance”.

The latest Scottish Government guidance recommends teachers rely primarily on opening external doors and windows for fresh air but should “balance requirements for ventilation with internal temperatures and conditions” during the winter.

