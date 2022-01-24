Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
MSP warns seeing GP for any and all health issues ‘not sustainable’

By Press Association
January 24, 2022, 12:03 am
A committee is set to look into alternative pathways as GPs come under ever greater pressure (Anthony Devlin)
Seeing your family doctor for any and all health issues “isn’t a sustainable situation for general practices”, an MSP has warned, as an inquiry into how Scots access healthcare services is launched.

With GP surgeries coming under ever greater pressure, MSPs are set to look at other routes to accessing healthcare and work out how these alternative pathways are being used to access primary care, and to find out how these can be improved.

Gillian Martin, convener of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee, warned that “the traditional model of primary care where you went to see a GP for any and all health issues is placing ever increasing pressure on GP services”.

Gillian Martin, convener of the Health, Social Care and Sport Committee (Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament)

The SNP MSP added: “This isn’t a sustainable situation for general practices – but it’s also not good for patients struggling to get a GP appointment when there may be alternative and better routes they could go down to get the healthcare they need.”

As part of the inquiry the committee is set to explore how and to what extent alternate pathways are being used to access primary care, and identify key issues and areas for improvement.

Calling helplines and using websites to access additional information, advice and online therapies is one alternative pathway to be explored by the Holyrood committee.

As is being directed to other types of support to improve health and wellbeing like walking groups, often referred to as social prescribing, or seeing a different health practitioner like a speech therapist, physiotherapist, nurse, pharmacist who either work in the GP surgery or in the local community.

The Aberdeenshire East MSP said: “Through our detailed work on this inquiry, the committee is keen to explore what opportunities exist to make more and better use of these alternative routes to healthcare.

“We want to find out what role they have to play in creating a modern, flexible, community-based healthcare system which allows patients to access the right professional, at the right time.”

The committee is looking to find out the current level of awareness amongst health practitioners and patients of the alternative pathways of healthcare other than seeing a GP and how it might be improved.

They said they were keen to find out what capacity other primary healthcare professionals have to take on more patients, the role of social prescribing in alternative pathways and how technology can improve services.

