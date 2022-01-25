A&E performance improves but quarter of patients still wait more than four hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The performance of Scotland’s emergency departments has improved but 25% of patients are still waiting more than four hours, new figures show.

In the week ending January 16, 74.9% of the 20,822 patients who presented at A&E were seen and subsequently discharged or admitted within the four hour standard – against the Scottish Government target of 95%.

But the figure is an increase from 67.4% (7.5%) the week before, the worst performance since records began.

The last time the target was met was in July 2020.

Some 1,391 patients that week were left to wait eight hours before being dealt with, while 475 patients waited more than 12, according to the Public Health Scotland statistics.

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said: “Yet again, the figures paint a grim picture of our A&E services, with far too many people left waiting for hours on end.

“The number of people going to A&E is plummeting, but performance is still problematic, despite the very best efforts of the hardworking staff.

“We cannot let chaos become the new normal for our health service and staff need support from the Government.

“Lives are on the line – the SNP must act with the urgency needed to get services back on track.”