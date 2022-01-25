Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
A&E performance improves but quarter of patients still wait more than four hours

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 10:27 am Updated: January 25, 2022, 12:27 pm
The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of patients seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Scottish Government aims to have 95% of patients seen and subsequently admitted or discharged within four hours (Peter Byrne/PA)

The performance of Scotland’s emergency departments has improved but 25% of patients are still waiting more than four hours, new figures show.

In the week ending January 16, 74.9% of the 20,822 patients who presented at A&E were seen and subsequently discharged or admitted within the four hour standard – against the Scottish Government target of 95%.

But the figure is an increase from 67.4% (7.5%) the week before, the worst performance since records began.

The last time the target was met was in July 2020.

Some 1,391 patients that week were left to wait eight hours before being dealt with, while 475 patients waited more than 12, according to the Public Health Scotland statistics.

Scottish Labour deputy leader, Jackie Baillie, said: “Yet again, the figures paint a grim picture of our A&E services, with far too many people left waiting for hours on end.

“The number of people going to A&E is plummeting, but performance is still problematic, despite the very best efforts of the hardworking staff.

“We cannot let chaos become the new normal for our health service and staff need support from the Government.

“Lives are on the line – the SNP must act with the urgency needed to get services back on track.”

