Scottish Government working culture could be improved, says civil servant

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 1:15 pm
The working culture within the Scottish Government could be improved, a senior civil servant has said (Jane Barlow/PA)
The working culture within the Scottish Government could be improved, a senior civil servant has said (Jane Barlow/PA)

There is “still work to do” to improve the work culture within the Scottish Government, a top civil servant has said.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney told the Finance and Public Administration Committee on Tuesday there was a “good working culture” within the Scottish Government.

But Lesley Fraser, the director general of the Government’s corporate department, expressed her commitment to improving the working environment for civil servants.

The “vast majority” responding to an annual survey of Scottish Government staff “feel this is a respectful and good place to work”, the senior civil servant said, adding: “We have seen those people survey scores increase.

“I’m not at a place where I would say I’m absolutely satisfied that we’re there yet – there’s definitely more work to do.

“That’s why we’re looking across the piste at all of the culture, the systems and the business practices that can help and support that.”

The civil service has rolled out training for staff in “areas of concern”  – although Ms Fraser did not say which areas that covers – and have held specific induction processes for ministers held after last year’s election.

“I think we have got a good working culture within the Scottish Government,” the Deputy First Minister said.

“I think the environment between ministers and civil servants is appropriate and respectful.”

