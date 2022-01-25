Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
UK growth outlook cut as Omicron and supply chain troubles bite, says IMF

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 2:01 pm
UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (Victoria Jones/PA)
UK growth will be held back this year by disruption caused by spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus and the ongoing supply chain crisis, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In its latest World Economic Outlook update, the IMF has downgraded its UK growth forecast for 2022 to 4.7%, from the 5% predicted in October.

It also slashed the global growth outlook for 2022 to 4.4% from 4.9% as the twin threats have also hit economies across the world, while it warned that soaring inflation will last for longer than first predicted.

The IMF said: “The global economy is entering 2022 in a weaker position than anticipated.

“News of the Omicron variant led to increased mobility restrictions and financial market volatility at the end of 2021.

“Supply disruptions have continued to weigh on activity.

“Meanwhile, inflation has been higher and more broad-based than anticipated.”

The UK’s downgrade comes after a marked bounceback in 2021, with the IMF predicting gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 7.2% last year, up from 7% in its October forecast.

This comes in spite of the Omicron impact in the final weeks of December, which has since decimated workforces and left sectors struggling with staff absences.

This has added to shortages of workers, goods and materials caused by supply chain difficulties that emerged in the summer.

But the IMF upgraded its UK 2023 prediction to 2.3% from 1.9% in its October report.

Adding to fears over a mounting cost-of-living crisis, the IMF said it now estimates inflation will not subside until 2023, averaging 3.9% in advanced economies worldwide and 5.9% in emerging market and developing economies in 2022.

“Elevated inflation is expected to persist for longer than envisioned in the October WEO (World Economic Outlook), with ongoing supply chain disruptions and high energy prices continuing in 2022,” the IMF said.

“Inflation should gradually decrease as supply-demand imbalances wane in 2022 and monetary policy in major economies responds,” it added.

With central banks globally starting to raise interest rates to counter high inflation, the Washington-based group warned of threats to financial stability.

It said there could be a “sudden repricing of risk in markets”, which may hit vulnerable sectors.

The Bank of England raised UK rates from 0.1% to 0.25% last month and is expected to increase them again in February to control surging inflation.

“Effective monetary policy communication is a key tool to avoid provoking overreactions from financial markets,” the IMF stressed.

The IMF urged central banks to clearly signal that rates could be eased again if the pandemic worsens.

It said international co-operation “will also be essential to minimise stress” as rates are raised from historical lows.

The IMF also flagged the need for “much larger co-ordinated global policies” for climate change to meet new goals laid out at the recent Cop26 conference in Glasgow.

“Investing in climate policies remains imperative to reduce the risk of catastrophic climate change,” it said.

