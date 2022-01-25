Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Council where Star Hobson was murdered stripped of children’s social services

By Press Association
January 25, 2022, 3:11 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 5:11 pm
The council overseeing the region where 16-month-old Star Hobson was murdered has had its children’s social services removed from its control (West Yorkshire Police/PA)
The council overseeing the region where 16-month-old Star Hobson was murdered has had its children’s social services removed from its control (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The council overseeing the region where 16-month-old Star Hobson was murdered has had its children’s social services removed from its control.

On Tuesday, the Government announced that Bradford Council’s children’s social care services would be lifted into a trust to “drive rapid improvements” following recommendations from Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi to Bradford’s children’s services commissioner.

The trust will be owned by the council but run at “arms-length”, with a new independent chairman and board of directors.

Frankie Smith, who was convicted of causing or allowing the death of her toddler daughter Star Hobson
Frankie Smith, who was convicted of causing or allowing the death of her toddler daughter Star Hobson (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

The Government said the decision followed “positive” talks with council leaders, who had “voluntarily agreed to the move” in light of the challenges it has faced since its children’s services department was rated “inadequate” by the watchdog Ofsted in 2018.

Mr Zahawi said: “Keeping vulnerable children safe from harm is non-negotiable. Where a council is not meeting its duty to do this, we will take action to protect children and put their needs first.”

He said it was clear from recommendations made by Bradford’s children’s commissioner that the council needed “support to improve”, adding he was “pleased that Bradford Council have agreed to establish a new trust that will bring positive change for the council and independent oversight that drives improvements”.

He continued: “This is an important moment for children and families in Bradford, and for social workers and other professionals who want to create meaningful and effective relationships with them.

“These professionals take highly complex decisions each day to protect children and I am grateful for the effort that goes into each one.”

Savannah Brockhill, who was convicted of murdering Star Hobson
Savannah Brockhill, who was convicted of murdering Star Hobson (West Yorkshire Police/PA)

On Monday, the review into agencies’ involvement with Star, who was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, was delayed.

Publication of an investigation into authorities’ contact with the toddler was put back as Bradford Partnership said a Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review, which was due to be published at the end of January, needed further work, including making sure her family’s views are fully reflected.

Bouncer and security guard Savannah Brockhill, 28, was jailed for life at Bradford Crown Court in December for murdering Star at her home in Keighley, West Yorkshire in September 2020.

Star’s mother Frankie Smith, 20, was sentenced to eight years for causing or allowing the youngster’s death.

The Government announced that the independent Child Safeguarding Practice Review Panel would now “consolidate the Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review for Star Hobson into its national review of the murder of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes” to identify the improvements needed by local and national child safeguarding agencies. This will be published in May 2022.

Councillor Susan Hinchcliffe, leader of Bradford Council, said that she welcomed this news, adding: “It is something I called for when the verdict was announced in December.

“These are two shocking murders and it is vital that learning from both these cases is used to help safeguarding agencies up and down the country to better protect children. We owe this to Star and her family.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal