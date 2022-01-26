Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government ‘concerned’ about impact of Russian navy exercises on Irish whales

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:04 am
Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov (Niall Carson/PA)
An Irish junior minister has written to the Russian ambassador to warn that planned naval exercises could threaten to damage marine life.

Malcolm Noonan, a junior minister in the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, said that he was “deeply concerned” about the planned military exercises, which have prompted public criticism from the Irish Government.

The Russian artillery drills, at the start of February, will take place in international waters but within Irish-controlled airspace and the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In a statement, Mr Noonan said: “While we do not know the nature of these exercises, we do know that underwater sounds such as active military sonar can have devastating consequences for cetaceans including some of our rarest marine mammal species, notably the deep-diving and rarely-seen blue whale, sperm whale and beaked whales.”

“It can cause significant disruption to their hearing systems and normal behaviour, and may lead to permanent or even lethal injury.”

Junior minister Malcolm Noonan (Dominic McGrath/PA)

Mr Noonan said that he had written to Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and the Russian Ambassador Yury Filatov to express his concerns.

The minister said that Irish scientists have been mapping and surveying Irish marine mammals closely for several years.

“Ireland’s marine mammals have been the focus of considerable research efforts over the last three decades and the understanding of species occurrence, abundance and distribution has improved markedly in that time,” Mr Noonan said.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said on Tuesday that planned Russian navy exercises off the Irish coast are “not welcome”.

Mr Martin told the Dail: “Holding military exercises in international waters off our coast is not welcome. And there is an ecological issue here.”

Mr Martin rejected any suggestion such training exercises are a “regular occurrence”.

In compliance with legal requirements, Russia informed Ireland’s aviation authorities of the planned activities in advance.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) said there would be no impact on the safety of civil aircraft operations.

