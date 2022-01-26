Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Kate Forbes: Economy’s return to pre-Covid levels of GDP is ‘fantastics news’

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: January 26, 2022, 11:29 am
Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes hailed the latest GDP figures as ‘fantastic news’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Finance and Economy Secretary Kate Forbes hailed the latest GDP figures as ‘fantastic news’ (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Scotland’s GDP has returned to pre-pandemic levels, after figures showed the economy grew by 0.8% in November.

New data from the Scottish Government revealed GDP was now 0.6% above the level it was at in February 2020, before coronavirus hit.

Economy Secretary, Kate Forbes, said this return to pre-Covid levels was “fantastic news” but, with some restrictions still in place, she also stressed the ongoing economic recovery “remains fragile”.

As it stands, economic growth in Scotland is slightly behind that in the UK as a whole, with the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data showing an increase of 0.9% in November, leaving UK GDP 0.7% above the level recorded in February 2020.

In Scotland, the November figures showed that output in the services sector, which accounts for around three quarters of the economy, increased by 0.5% over the month.

Meanwhile, the production sector recorded growth of 1.7%, with construction up by 3.6%.

Over the three months of September to November, GDP was estimated to have risen by 1.3% – with the Scottish Government report saying this marked a “slight pick-up in growth”.

Ms Forbes said: “This is fantastic news for the Scottish economy, with Scottish GDP estimates now above pre-pandemic levels.

“It reveals the fundamental underlying strengths of the Scottish economy, despite the many challenges of Covid-19.”

However, she added: “While we know our economic recovery remains fragile, not least due to the recent necessary public health measures introduced in response to the omicron variant, we can be confident that these latest GDP estimates signal a return to pre-pandemic levels, which is extremely encouraging. ”

Ms Forbes also said: “The Scottish Government remains firmly focused on supporting our economy to fully recover and that is why we are working with businesses to invest in growth.”

Scottish Secretary, Alister Jack, said the figures were “encouraging”, adding: “The UK Government is continuing to support people and businesses in all parts of the UK to help ensure a strong recovery.

“In addition, we are investing in communities right across Scotland, including through £191 million in direct UK Government grants and £1.5 billion being invested in Scottish Growth Deals.

“And the UK Government’s multi-billion pound Plan For Jobs is working, with more people in jobs than before the pandemic.

“Our Levelling Up White paper, to be published shortly, will set out how we will ensure all parts of the UK thrive and prosper.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal