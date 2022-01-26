Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Food banks have been ‘extremely busy’ over winter, MSPs told

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:21 pm
MSPs have discussed food banks (Andy Buchanan/PA)
Food banks across Scotland have been “extremely busy” during winter, the Trussell Trust charity has told MSPs.

During a discussion on the Good Food Nation Bill, an MSP also described her own experiences of living in a “food insecure home”.

Holyrood’s Rural Affairs Committee heard from a number of organisations working to address food insecurity and poor nutrition.

Polly Jones, the Trussell Trust’s head of Scotland, said food banks and other charitable forms of food aid had been growing around the UK in recent years.

She said: “What makes Scotland stand out, and it’s welcome, is that there has been concerted, coordinated commitments to do something to address food insecurity and, in particular, destitution.”

She said: “We know anecdotally from many food banks across Scotland that they have seen an extremely busy winter period.”

“Winter is always very busy for people, costs are higher, heating, in particular, is higher.

“We are very worried about rising energy costs.”

Ms Jones said the Trussell Trust fully supported a right to food being enshrined in law.

Karen Adam spoke about her own experience of food insecurity (Fraser Bremner)

SNP MSP Karen Adam shared her own experience of food insecurity as she questioned the charity representatives, saying those on low incomes were forced into “creative” uses of food.

She said: “I spent many years in a food insecure home and I understand that.

“I used to buy an eight pack of the value shop brand sausages to split between five of us.

“So I used to have to squeeze the sausage meat out the skins and mix it with breadcrumbs to try and make some kind of meatballs, mixed with a 9p value tin of soup on some rice – to try and get round five of us in the home.

“I don’t know if that was completely nutritious for us, it was probably high in salts and it was probably high in sugars.”

Ms Adam said she was concerned about targets for food supply as part of the Bill, saying there should be a more “organic, holistic approach to a good food nation”.

