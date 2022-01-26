Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solution for tackling migrant crossings ‘not at sea’, MPs told

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:27 pm Updated: January 26, 2022, 3:59 pm
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover (Gareth Fuller/PA)
There is “no spare capacity” of navy vessels to tackle the number of migrant crossings in the Channel, a former patrol boat commander has warned.

Tom Sharpe told MPs the solution to curbing the crisis was “not at sea” after the Prime Minister signed off plans for the military to take over command of the operation from Border Force and warned the possible “reputational damage” to the Royal Navy should be considered.

Home Secretary Priti Patel told the Commons last week she had “commissioned the MoD (Ministry of Defence) as a crucial operational partner to protect our Channel against illegal migration”.

Speaking to the Commons Defence Committee on Wednesday, ex-navy commander Mr Sharpe said: “We have to acknowledge right at the start, in terms of context, about where the solution to this lies, and it’s not at sea.”

Asked what resources the Royal Navy has that could tackle migrant crossings, he said: “If you fill the Channel with ships you could make this problem worse because you’re now making the crossing safer, and therefore more attractive.

“In terms of what the navy’s got right now, as I say they could use anything, but there is no fat, there is no spare capacity.

“The person in the planning board … is going to be hoping desperately that naval vessels aren’t requisitioned for this task because they’re all in use on other things.”

Vice Admiral Sir Charles Montgomery, a former Second Sea Lord and director general of Border Force between 2013 to 2017, said the navy had a “far greater range” of its own assets and “wider defence assets” to call on which will be “very useful”, but added that those resources “could have been available to Border Force if it was leading the operation”.

“Clearly a judgment has been made that this is … about the leadership of the operation. And the Government have reached a judgment that the navy will be in a better place to lead this operation, better than Border Force or indeed any of the other operational arms that the Home Office has to call on,” he said.

The plans were called into question by some critics after little information was provided on how it would work and questions for more detail went unanswered.

John Spellar, acting committee chairman for the session, said it was “unfortunate that the Ministry of Defence has declined to provide either a minister or an official or a senior navy officer” to answer questions on what has been named Operation Isotrope.

The plans have been “in train” for some time, Mr Sharpe said, but suggested the decision to put the navy in charge was a bigger role than previously anticipated.

He told MPs he thought the navy could offer the operation four things “really, very well”: command and control to co-ordinate the large number of organisations involved; intelligence to “better predict” when crossings are likely to happen; maritime surveillance which he described as “navy 101”; and “allocating resources efficiently”.

He suggested there was technology available that could “saturate” the Channel with better surveillance, describing nodes that have radar, thermal imaging and optical cameras and intercept cell phone use which could cost about £3 million to buy 10 to cover the stretch of water.

With that in place “you’re not playing ‘whac-a-mole’ any more, to use that expression, which is what I think is happening now”, he said, suggesting using such technology could help with “efficiently allocating resources” if crossings were under way.

But when asked what navy vessels would actually be able to do when faced with intercepting a boat, and whether turning boats back towards France would be possible, he said: “I would be happy if the expression of pushback was never used again.

“I cannot conceive a situation where you’re physically turning these ships back that’s either legal, or perhaps more importantly, safe.”

The potential “reputational damage” to the Royal Navy “needs to be considered”, he said, adding: “In terms of avoiding becoming a taxi service, this is why I think this isn’t about just throwing more ships into the mix. It’s about throwing the right number suitably…”

When it was suggested to him the plan could run the risk of encouraging more people to make the crossing if it fails, he said: “I agree… I think there’s a real danger of that.”

