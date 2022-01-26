Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Women forced to give up babies asked to share experiences

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 12:33 pm
The Scottish Government is seeking the views and experiences of women whose children were taken from them (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Women who were forced or coerced into giving their children up for adoption are being asked to come forward and talk about their experiences.

An estimated 250,000 families were affected by the historical practice of forced adoption in Scotland where unmarried mothers had their babies taken from them.

Campaigners have called for the Scottish Government to apologise, with Scottish Labour’s Monica Lennon raising the issue in Holyrood.

Children’s minister Clare Haughey has met with some women affected by forced adoption but no formal apology has been forthcoming, despite governments in countries such as Australia, Canada and Ireland apologising for similar atrocities.

The Scottish Government has now launched an online questionnaire and a helpline for people affected to share their views and experiences.

Clare Haughey said those affected have been ‘profoundly changed by the experience’ (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Ms Haughey said: “It is heart-breaking that in the past there were practices which resulted in some women feeling forced to give up their children.

“The lives of those women, their sons, daughters and wider families have been profoundly changed by the experience, and I offer my sincere sympathies to them.

“As I have previously said, this issue deserves to be looked at properly. That is why I am very keen to hear from those with direct experience.

“I have already held several meetings with some of those affected and I hope to learn more through this questionnaire and webpage.

“Listening to these voices will help us to understand what support and action is needed.

“The last thing I want to do is to ask those affected to revisit the trauma it caused them, but if they feel able, I would encourage them to give their views and share their experiences.

“I hope we can work together to explore next steps.”

