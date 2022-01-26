Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Business UK and abroad

Johnson accuses EU of ‘insane and pettifogging’ approach to NI Protocol

By Press Association
January 26, 2022, 5:29 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Aaron Chown/PA)

Boris Johnson has risked heightening tensions with the EU after accusing Brussels of implementing the Northern Ireland Protocol in an “insane” and petty way.

The Prime Minister told MPs he never thought when negotiating the agreement that scores of businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland.

He adopted a noticeably more abrasive tone than Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who told MPs earlier this week “there is a deal to be done” to resolve the deadlock over the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

The protocol is aimed at avoiding a hard border with Ireland but has created a series of economic barriers on Irish Sea trade.

Speaking in the House of Commons, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said: “The Prime Minister will know that many families across the United Kingdom are struggling with the increased cost of living and rising energy costs, but in Northern Ireland that is compounded by the protocol.

“Twenty-seven per cent is the increase in the cost of bringing goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland – when we can get access to those goods.

“It is costing business £2.5 million every day, which is almost £1 billion a year. That is the cost of the protocol.

“The Prime Minister talks about uniting this nation and levelling up; he could do that by removing the Irish Sea border and restoring Northern Ireland’s place fully within the UK internal market.”

Mr Johnson replied: “I support passionately (Sir Jeffrey’s) indignation.

“Yes, I never thought, when we negotiated, that it would mean 200 businesses would stop supplying Northern Ireland, foods being blocked and Christmas cards being surcharged.

“Frankly, the EU is implementing this in an insane and pettifogging way. We need to sort it out and I completely support what he says.”

Earlier, Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Theresa Villiers urged the Government to replace the protocol in its entirety.

She told Northern Ireland questions: “The Northern Ireland Protocol is clearly causing political instability.

“Will the Secretary of State agree that it needs replacing, not just a few amendments?”

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said Ms Villiers “makes an important point”, adding: “The protocol is not working and, clearly, the feedback we get from businesses across Northern Ireland is that it is not sustainable in its current form and needs to be dealt with, it needs to be fixed, and that’s what the Foreign Secretary and I are working together on to ensure we can do, and do well, for the people in Northern Ireland.”

Conservative MP Peter Bone (Wellingborough) later made a similar call, saying: “The Secretary of State says the Northern Ireland Protocol isn’t working and he is right. Why don’t we scrap it?”

