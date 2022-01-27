Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Tory ministers back report criticising cuts to rail electrification

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 6:21 pm
Former ministers have backed a report criticising the Government's plans to overhaul the railway system (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Former ministers have backed a report criticising the Government’s plans to overhaul the railway system (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Former Conservative ministers have criticised the Government’s proposals for revamping Britain’s railways, hitting out at the decision to scale back electrification plans.

In a foreword to a think tank report which calls out the decision to downgrade or shelve track upgrades, former transport minister Stephen Hammond said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps’s blueprint for the Great British Railway (GBR) is “imperfect”.

The findings of the Future of GB Rail report have also been backed by Chris Skidmore, the former energy minister who signed the UK’s net-zero carbon target into law.

Mr Skidmore said recent decisions “have seen the chance to deliver net-zero rail go backwards”.

The report by Public Policy Projects calls for more investment in new technologies, including hydrogen and battery-powered trains, and expressed concern over the move to scale back electrification ambitions after the blueprints for building HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail were heavily revised last year.

Mr Hammond, who served in the Department for Transport (DfT) between 2012 and 2014, said the Williams-Shapps review – which was published in May – “signalled significant intent” from ministers to “deliver a cleaner and greener rail system”.

“However, the plan is imperfect,” he added.

He said “current investment models must be updated” if rail use was to grow and become more environmentally friendly.

The Williams-Shapps review, expected to be enacted in 2023 at the earliest, will see the control of trains and track brought under a new public sector body as part of sweeping reforms.

The new organisation, GBR, will own and manage rail infrastructure, issue contracts to private firms to run trains, set most fares and timetables, and sell tickets.

But the Public Policy Projects study said there was concern that, following the coronavirus pandemic, the proposals were “the wrong solution or a solution for a problem that has passed”.

The 44-page document calls for “major developments” to realise a net-zero carbon rail network.

Former transport minister Stephen Hammond called the Williams-Shapps review 'imperfect'
Former transport minister Stephen Hammond called the Williams-Shapps review ‘imperfect’ (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

It said that it is “concerning that recent announcements from the Treasury seem to block electrification plans”.

The paper adds: “While this may be expensive, it is a rapid solution that pushes the network closer to net-zero with readily available technology.

“Promises with a lack of real support is simply no longer good enough.”

The criticism comes after it was announced last year that the eastern leg of HS2 between the Midlands and Leeds would be cut, while a desired Northern Powerhouse Rail high-speed link from Manchester to Leeds via Bradford will not be built.

Tory MP Mr Skidmore told the PA news agency: “The UK has set a clear target of decarbonising rail by 2050, yet compared to other leading nations such as India and Japan, we risk lagging behind without a clear plan of how to electrify the network.

“Indeed recent decisions have seen the chance to deliver net-zero rail go backwards with projects paused or cancelled.

“The report and launch today set out clear long-term opportunities for how rail can play a wider part in decarbonising transport – indeed rail must be part of the solution in reducing carbon emissions across all transport sectors, rather than being seen as part of the problem.

“But this means committed investment and baking in net-zero policies – after all, decisions taken today will determine the chances of net-zero success in the future.”

Recommendations made by the report for ensuring GBR is successful include delivering regional rail services, reviewing provider contracts two years after being handed out, and creating a one-stop-shop ticketing app that can be used across rail and other modes of public transport.

The findings are backed by Hitachi Rail, Siemens Mobility and ticket operator Trainline.

