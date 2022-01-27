Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Truss defends chartered flight to Australia which reportedly cost £500,000

By Press Association
January 27, 2022, 6:53 pm
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss chartered a Government plane for her trip to Australia, rather than use commercial flights (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Foreign Secretary has defended chartering a private jet to Australia after reports estimated the journey would have cost taxpayers around £500,000.

Critics said the move was a “grotesque misuse” of public money, but Liz Truss said the Government plane was available “precisely so that Government ministers can travel”.

The Independent reported the Foreign Secretary had opted for the chartered flight for her trip last week due to security concerns, although commercial routes were available.

The newspaper said she had travelled on the private government Airbus A321, which a senior source told them would have cost £500,000 to operate.

Ms Truss, asked about the reports, told broadcasters during a trip to Northern Ireland: “I used the Government plane – that is why we have a Government plane: to enable Government ministers to conduct Government business, and that’s what I flew to Australia in.”

Pressed on whether it would have been better to have used commercial flights instead, the Cabinet minister said: “Every Government decision is based on value for money.

“We have a Government plane specifically so ministers, like me in my role as Foreign Secretary, can go and do the work overseas, which is ultimately delivering for the British people.”

The Foreign Office said the trip was within the rules set by the ministerial code.

Liz Truss said private planes were available to ministers embarking on overseas trips
Officials said using the private jet allowed the trip’s delegation to travel together and have private discussions on sensitive security matters, that commercial flights were fully booked, and that using a commercial flight would have separated Ms Truss from her delegation and protection team.

It also gave Ms Truss the option of returning to the UK early if needed, it is understood.

Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner, however, said the decision to fly privately showed the public “exactly quite how little respect this Conservative Government has for taxpayers’ money”.

She said: “It is obscene that Government ministers are jet-setting yet are hiking taxes and refusing to do anything to help working families when they are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.

“Tories waste disgusting amounts of public money on their own vanity and comfort, Labour wants to see families see a cut to energy bills, that is the difference.”

SNP environment spokeswoman Deidre Brock criticised Ms Truss’s mode of travel, saying it was a “grotesque misuse of taxpayers’ money to fund her jet-set lifestyle”.

She said: “With a record like this, Lavish Liz will make a fitting successor to Boris Johnson.”

In a policy paper called Back to Black which Ms Truss co-authored in 2009 she, along with others, outlined how public sector workers should take care with what they spend, starting by “travelling by economy rather than business class”.

The ministerial code says ministers can authorise non-scheduled flights “when a scheduled service is not available, or when it is essential to travel by air, but the requirements of official or Parliamentary business or security considerations preclude the journey being made by a scheduled service”.

Chris Bryant, Labour chairman of the Commons Committee on Standards,  tweeted: “For comparison, my first trip as a foreign office minister was on easyJet at 6am and we didn’t pay for speedy boarding.”

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “It’s necessary for the Foreign Secretary to travel abroad to pursue UK interests around security, trade and technology, as she did during this visit to Australia.

“Travelling this way allows ministers to have private discussions on sensitive security matters and flexibility to respond to rapidly changing global events.

“This trip used Government transport and was fully within rules.”

The plane Ms Truss used for her trip was recently given a makeover, according to photographs shared online last year.

It was painted in the colours of the British flag, much like a larger private aircraft available to ministers, RAF Voyager, which in 2020 was controversially given a new paint job costing almost £1 million.

The contract for the Airbus A321 said it “must be operated in a ‘Global Britain’ livery”, with an included stipulation saying it can only be used by the Government.

