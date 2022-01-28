Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
HR procedures could delay Sue Gray inquiry details, employment lawyer warns

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 3:29 pm
Sue Gray has been investigating allegations of lockdown-breaching parties at Number 10 (handout/PA)
HR procedures for staff subject to Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street could delay the publication of her detailed findings, an employment lawyer has suggested.

Amanda Lennon said the senior civil servant could face difficulties in publishing her report in any detail if she intends to identify the staff involved, if internal procedures are not completed first.

The employment lawyer at Spencer West and HR director told the PA news agency: “Fair investigations, and as appropriate follow up disciplinary action, in line with the relevant civil service HR policy, will have to have been carried out before it’s fair for conclusions to be reached in each case, from an employment law and HR perspective.

“If an employee is dissatisfied with the outcome of the investigation and/or any ensuing disciplinary process they have the right to appeal. This must be considered and concluded before the report is published unless the matter is couched in such a way that no particulars that could identify the individual are given.

“Otherwise the employee could claim that the process is procedurally and substantively unfair and a breach of their right to privacy.”

Concerns facing unions and the civil service’s HR department will be “centred around the need to follow a fair and thorough process with each individual, including concluding any appeal process against the decision”, she said, warning: “This could take weeks if not months.”

Ms Lennon added: “In contrast, the Government is under immense pressure to publish the report as a matter of urgency. The only way that I can see they could publish the report before concluding the HR process is to remove mention of any particular cases/individuals, and include some vague wording along the lines of ‘the civil servants involved are currently subject to an ongoing investigation, and disciplinary action may be taken where appropriate’.

“These individuals’ reputations and employment positions could be seriously undermined, especially if their investigations haven’t been concluded, not to mention their privacy – their names will be a matter of public record.

“I believe that despite the pressure the Government is under to publish the report now, it should be delayed until the HR processes are all complete if names are to be included.

“The holding wording could be used to appease the pressure and publish the report now, but it will be difficult for the report to go into the detail people are expecting without the processes having been concluded, otherwise the report will be too subjective.”

A spokesman for the FDA union, which represents senior civil servants, said: “It would be the FDA’s expectation that, as is normal practice when the results of investigations are made public, no officials below the level of the senior civil service would be individually identified.

“Additionally, we would expect that anyone who is named would be given prior notice of what the report says about them.

“As those involved may also face further action by the police, it is important not to in anyway prejudice the ongoing investigation by the Metropolitan Police.”

