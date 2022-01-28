Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Government facing £5m bill to insurers over ferries shipyard takeover

By Press Association
January 28, 2022, 7:21 pm
The ferry MV Glen Sannox travels down slipway at its launch ceremony for the liquefied natural gas passenger ferry, the UK’s first LNG ferry, at Ferguson Marine Engineering in Port Glasgow.
The Scottish Government is facing a £5 million bill to an insurance company after losing a High Court case related to its takeover of the Ferguson Marine ferries shipyard.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL), the government-owned company which commissioned the ferries, sought to rectify an agreement with HCC International Insurance Company.

The Texas-based insurance company says it is owed the multi-million windfall as a result of the way the government bought the troubled shipyard when it was in administration during 2019.

The shipyard is constructing two ferries which were originally meant to enter service in 2018 but are still unfinished, with costs spiralling.

On Friday, a decision from deputy High Court Judge Simon Gleeson was published.

Ferguson Marine shipyard
The case related to the purchase of Ferguson Marine shipyard (Lewis McKenzie/PA)

His ruling came after the government lost another case against HCC International Insurance Company at the Court of Session in May last year.

Judge Gleeson said: “It is easy to see why this decision seems to have caused so much anger and irritation amongst the Scottish Ministers.

“In paying for the business of FMEL (Ferguson Marine) by reducing FMEL’s liabilities to them, they believed that they were simply transferring their own money from one pocket to another, with the transaction having no impact on their overall obligations.

“The discovery that the choice of transaction structure had resulted in their being required to pay a little over £5 million to a third party must have been highly unwelcome.”

Scottish Ministers, through CMAL, sought to rectify a commercial agreement known as a deed of settlement with HCC.

However Judge Gleeson refused this and granted a summary judgment in favour of HCC.

He noted: “As a result of a series of subsequent developments, the terms of this deed produced an outcome which came as a surprise to all those involved in its negotiation, producing a significant windfall gain for one party at the expense of the owner of the other.”

The judge also noted that CMAL was wholly owned by Scottish Ministers at all relevant times.

MV Glen Sannox launch
The Glen Sannox is expected to enter service this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “We are aware of a summary judgment that has been made in the English courts in relation to the claim brought by CMAL against HCCI.”

The first of the Ferguson Marine ferries, the Glen Sannox, is currently expected to be ready until some time between July and September 2022.

The second is not due for completion until April to July 2023.

