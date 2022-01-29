Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
I didn’t want to blow my top, but I was very angry – former anti-fraud minister

By Press Association
January 29, 2022, 9:33 am
Lord Agnew of Oulton speaking in the House of Lords (PA)
Lord Agnew of Oulton speaking in the House of Lords (PA)

A minister who quit the Government over the “schoolboy” handling of fraudulent Covid-19 business loans said of his resignation during a speech at the despatch box in the House of Lords: “I didn’t want to blow my top, but I was very angry.”

Lord Agnew of Oulton, who was the Tories’ anti-fraud minister, says he felt he had to resign from his Cabinet Office and Treasury posts because of the Government’s “egregious” failure in its handling of bounce-back loans.

He told The Times that ahead of his speech, “I was nearly sick going into the chamber”.

“This isn’t natural for me, I took no pleasure from it but the failure of Government to tackle fraud felt so egregious, and the need for remedy so urgent, that I felt my only option left was to smash some crockery to get people to take notice,” Lord Agnew added.

Lord Agnew resignation
Lord Agnew of Oulton leaves the House of Lords after his resignation speech (PA) 

“In life one should try to stay inside the tent to win the arguments but ultimately there comes a breaking point.”

Parliament has heard the Treasury expects to write off about £4.3 billion of Covid loans, with money having gone to “fraudsters”. The Treasury has since disputed this figure.

After Lord Agnew’s dramatic exit Chancellor Rishi Sunak tweeted: “I’m not ignoring it, and I’m definitely not ‘writing it off’”.

Lord Agnew, who feels his resignation was “worth it”, said there has been “not a zippo” of detail about how Mr Sunak plans to change the situation.

During the lockdown periods of the pandemic, companies were able to get loans from commercial lenders, including high street banks, which had a state-backed guarantee against default.

Budget 2020
Lord Agnew (second left) outside 11 Downing Street before Mr Sunak delivered the Budget in 2020 (Aaron Chown/PA)

On what steps the Treasury should now take, Lord Agnew told the newspaper: “First, there should be no more payouts on the state guarantee until there is clarity on the work banks are doing to tackle fraud.

“Second, there should be no more grant, loan or state assistance packages without pre-clearance by counter-fraud experts. Finally, the Economic Crime Bill to fill the regulatory gaps shouldn’t have been dropped. It was such a foolish decision.”

No 10 has insisted the Government had been clear that fraud is “unacceptable” and it is “grateful” to Lord Agnew for his “significant contribution” over the years.

