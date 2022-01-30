Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Patients should be told latest waiting times, say Lib Dems

By Press Association
January 30, 2022, 12:03 am
The Treatment Time Guarantee was introduced in 2011 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Patients on waiting lists should be told the average and longest waiting times for their procedure, the Scottish Liberal Democrats have said.

Party leader Alex Cole-Hamilton also called for the Scottish Government to appoint a Patients Commissioner to help direct complaints.

He said the Treatment Time Guarantee for inpatient or day case treatment within 12 weeks, first introduced in 2011, should be amended.

Under his proposal, patients would be told the average and longest waiting times in their area for the procedure they are awaiting.

Mr Cole-Hamilton said: “A decade ago, the SNP committed that patients’ treatment must start within a maximum of 12 weeks.

“This guarantee has never been worth the paper it was written on.

“It’s an act of fraud that the SNP have committed on the people of Scotland.

“We should be moving heaven and earth to cut waiting times to 12 weeks for everyone but the reality is that is nowhere near happening.”

He continued: “I believe that governments should treat people like grown-ups.

NHS Health check
The Lib Dems called for a Patients Commissioner (Danny Lawson/PA)

“That’s why rather than delivering letters which tell patients that their treatment should start within 12 weeks, the government should also include the average and longest waiting times in your area for your procedure. People deserve to know the reality.

“Alongside a new Patients Commissioner with the teeth to ensure rights are upheld and patients can navigate a daunting system, this would be a small step towards a system that empowers patients and allows them to plan properly and make healthcare decisions that are right for them.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “More than two million inpatients and day cases have benefited from the 12-week treatment target since it was introduced. However, the pandemic has had an impact on the length of wait for many patients.

“This is why we developed the NHS Recovery Plan, setting out plans and ambitions for the next five years, backed by more than £1 billion of funding.”

