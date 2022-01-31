Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

Twelve pages and a 133-word conclusion: How Sue Gray's 'report' breaks down

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 3:27 pm
The front door of number 10 Downing Street (PA)
The front door of number 10 Downing Street (PA)

Sue Gray’s update on her investigation into the “partygate” row is 12 pages long, two of which are blank and one of which is the title page.

Of the remaining nine pages, one page lists the terms of reference for the investigation and two provide a timeline of Covid-19 regulations from March 2020 to May 2021.

This leaves just six pages, which are divided into 24 short sections, most of which comprise a single paragraph.

Downing Street partygate
A page from the Sue Gray partygate report (Cabinet Office/PA)

These sections are:

– A summary and timeline of the events being investigated (paragraphs one to five).
– How the investigation has been undertaken, including the involvement of the Metropolitan Police (six to 16).
– The context of the events being investigated (17 to 22).
– Some general findings (23).
– A conclusion (24).

There are 467 words in the general findings and 133 words in the conclusion.

Downing Street partygate
The Sue Gray partygate report (Cabinet Office/PA)

In the general findings, Sue Gray twice refers to “failures”:

– “At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of Government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time.”

– “There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.”

She also on three occasions – twice in the general findings and once in the conclusion – refers to things that “should not” have happened:

– “Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place.”

– “Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did.”

– “As I have noted, a number of these gatherings should not have been allowed to take place or to develop in the way that they did.”

There are two references in the general findings to alcohol, both in the same paragraph:

“The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time. Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”

There are 13 mentions in the entire document of the police, including in the final remarks of the conclusion:

“There is significant learning to be drawn from these events which must be addressed immediately across Government. This does not need to wait for the police investigations to be concluded.”

