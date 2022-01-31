Sue Gray report: Man handed £2,000 lockdown fine wants ‘apology and money back’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man who was fined almost £2,000 for breaking lockdown rules has called for a refund and “a formal apology” after it emerged police are investigating at least 12 events across Government for Covid breaches.

Bryn Richards, a university student from Norwich, was charged £1,995 for participating in a gathering outdoors of more than two people in November 2020, during the UK’s second national lockdown.

The 38-year-old claimed he was arrested after interacting with participants of a libertarian, anti-lockdown march while out for a walk in the city, adding he was “caught in the crossfire, between the police and the protesters”.

“If any member of the public did what they did, they’d most assuredly have been fined, without any hesitation by the police,” he told the PA news agency.

“I had £2,000 seized from me for doing much less than what they did.

“Quite frankly, I want that money back, and I want a formal apology.”

Mr Richards described his own scepticism of lockdown rules and said he feels “nobody should be fined” for breaching Covid restrictions so he would oppose those in the Government being fined “on principle”.

“If they avoid being fined, I will cite it, as an example, to help justify the compensation of everyone fined under the Coronavirus Act 2020 – it will be a fire lit under that particular cause,” he added.

The release of Sue Gray’s limited inquiry report revealed investigations into gatherings including the Prime Minister’s birthday celebration and a gathering in his Downing Street flat.