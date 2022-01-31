Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former landlady Sue Gray calls time on No 10 drinking culture

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 6:23 pm
A champagne delivery arrives at 10 Downing Street (PA)
Sue Gray’s scathing report on the partygate row will call time on the drinking culture in No 10 and Whitehall offices.

The limited report, while lacking details due to the ongoing police investigation, said the “excessive” consumption of alcohol is “not appropriate” in a professional workplace at any time.

Former pub landlady Ms Gray’s call for every government department to set out a “clear and robust policy” on the issue is likely to spell the end for Downing Street’s regular “wine-time Fridays” and suitcases of supplies being smuggled into No 10.

A champagne delivery arrives at 10 Downing Street following the birth of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s son Wilfred in April 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

One of the events being investigated by the Metropolitan Police is the “socially distanced drinks” held on May 20, 2020 at which staff were encouraged to “bring your own booze”.

Boris Johnson spent 25 minutes at the drinks party, but “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.

Officers are also investigating two leaving dos held on April 16, 2021 – the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral – to mark the departure of James Slack as the Prime Minister’s director of communications and a separate event for a Downing Street photographer.

Coronavirus – Fri Jan 14, 2022
The Co-Op store on The Strand, which was allegedly visited by a person with a suitcase to purchase wine for a party being held in Downing Street(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

When the events were revealed, the Daily Telegraph reported that one of the partygoers took a suitcase to a nearby Co-op branch which was then filled with bottles of wine to bring back to Downing Street.

Ms Gray’s report, while not referring to specific incidents because of the police inquiries, said: “The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time.

“Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”

Downing Street said work was being carried out on the new policy, although a blanket ban on drinking in No 10 is unlikely given its function as a venue for receptions for visiting dignitaries and charity events.

But an insider suggested the wine fridge installed by No 10 staff did not have a future.

Asked whether “wine time Fridays” were a thing of the past, the source said: “The direction of travel is clear.”

