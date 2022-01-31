Former landlady Sue Gray calls time on No 10 drinking culture

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sue Gray’s scathing report on the partygate row will call time on the drinking culture in No 10 and Whitehall offices.

The limited report, while lacking details due to the ongoing police investigation, said the “excessive” consumption of alcohol is “not appropriate” in a professional workplace at any time.

Former pub landlady Ms Gray’s call for every government department to set out a “clear and robust policy” on the issue is likely to spell the end for Downing Street’s regular “wine-time Fridays” and suitcases of supplies being smuggled into No 10.

A champagne delivery arrives at 10 Downing Street following the birth of Boris and Carrie Johnson’s son Wilfred in April 2020 (Yui Mok/PA)

One of the events being investigated by the Metropolitan Police is the “socially distanced drinks” held on May 20, 2020 at which staff were encouraged to “bring your own booze”.

Boris Johnson spent 25 minutes at the drinks party, but “believed implicitly that this was a work event”.

Officers are also investigating two leaving dos held on April 16, 2021 – the night before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral – to mark the departure of James Slack as the Prime Minister’s director of communications and a separate event for a Downing Street photographer.

The Co-Op store on The Strand, which was allegedly visited by a person with a suitcase to purchase wine for a party being held in Downing Street(Stefan Rousseau/PA)

When the events were revealed, the Daily Telegraph reported that one of the partygoers took a suitcase to a nearby Co-op branch which was then filled with bottles of wine to bring back to Downing Street.

Ms Gray’s report, while not referring to specific incidents because of the police inquiries, said: “The excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time.

“Steps must be taken to ensure that every Government department has a clear and robust policy in place covering the consumption of alcohol in the workplace.”

Downing Street said work was being carried out on the new policy, although a blanket ban on drinking in No 10 is unlikely given its function as a venue for receptions for visiting dignitaries and charity events.

But an insider suggested the wine fridge installed by No 10 staff did not have a future.

Asked whether “wine time Fridays” were a thing of the past, the source said: “The direction of travel is clear.”