Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government should avoid NI rise during cost of living crisis, experts warn

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 6:45 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak (PA)

The Government should not be raising national insurance during the cost of living crisis, economists have told MPs.

Giving evidence to the Treasury Select Committee, Tom Clougherty, from the Centre for Policy Studies, said it was “extremely perverse” to raise the tax currently and it should be delayed.

Torsten Bell, from the Resolution Foundation, said the Government should raise income tax instead of national insurance – and warned lower-income households are going to feel the squeeze harder than others.

Torsten Bell, director of the Resolution Foundation (Parliament TV)

Mr Clougherty said it was “extremely perverse to raise taxes on ordinary earners in the middle of a cost of living crisis”.

Mr Bell said that “all sensible people” think income tax rates should have been increased by the Government, instead of the controversial national insurance rise.

He added: “More than 50% of the savings from the National Insurance delay would go to the top 20% and it’s the bottom 20% whose energy bills are about to get hammered, so that isn’t a good policy given the world you find yourself in.

The economist explained: “I think it’s going to be a pretty tough year and the whole country is going to feel squeezed in 2022 and lower income households are going to struggle most with that.”

Robert Joyce, the deputy director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, also told MPs that “in April specifically there will be pain for everyone” regardless of income, but that those on lower incomes would suffer more.

Their comments come as the committee looks at how the economy is set to fare in coming months with the looming hike in energy bills.

Regulator Ofgem will announce the next rise for the Government’s price cap in February, which will come into effect in April.

Analysts are predicting it could rise by as much as 50% due to sky-high global gas prices and think-tanks have called on the Government to intervene.

The rises have also impacted inflation, which the panellists said was far higher than first thought.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported the highest year-on-year inflation level for 30 years for December 2021 at 5.4%.

Mr Bell said it had risen faster than “any of us broadly expected”.

He added: “The OBR (Office for Budget Responsibility) was expecting 4.5% to be the peak as recently as October and we are heading to high sixes, more than likely 6.5% as the peak of inflation.

“What is sitting behind that is two big things, what’s happening to hydrocarbons and particularly gas prices and what that does to the cost energy and to the input in lots of other production.

“And then the global reopening of the economy, particularly focused on the demand for goods running up against supply constraints and the two together are particularly leading to high inflation rates.”

The economist also pointed out that high energy bills are also likely to push inflation even higher.

Mr Clougherty said he did not believe that the current high rates of inflation would be persistent, but that there is a risk of it remaining high if there is another wave of coronavirus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal