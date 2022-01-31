Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Labour to propose windfall tax on gas and oil firms as household bills skyrocket

By Press Association
January 31, 2022, 10:31 pm
The Labour Party will put forward a motion on Tuesday for the tax (PA)
Labour will look to put the Government under pressure to tackle the cost-of-living crisis by calling on MPs to support its bid for a windfall tax on gas and oil companies.

The party will put forward a motion on Tuesday for the tax, which aims to stop energy producers benefiting from excess profits while households face rising payments.

Energy bills are projected to rise significantly in April, while fossil fuel companies are expected to report “near-record” incomes over the past year.

Labour has said scrapping VAT from energy bills for one year, while increasing the Warm Homes discount to 9.3 million people, would also alleviate the extra costs for the poorest people.

The average household would pay £200 less on their bills if the Government adopted Labour’s plans, the party has said.

Shadow secretary for climate change Ed Miliband has said a windfall tax should be imposed on oil and gas companies to combat rising energy bills (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Shadow secretary for climate change Ed Miliband said the Government must act to support working people instead of siding with energy companies.

He said: “In the face of rocketing energy bills, it is right that those who have profited during the crisis pay their fair share.

“That is why the public agree with Labour’s proposal for a windfall tax on oil and gas companies to help fund a package of relief for working people.

“But this Conservative Government’s clear opposition to this measure tells you exactly whose side they are on – and it’s not the British people struggling with their energy bills.

“It tells you everything you need to know about this Government that they believe we should prioritise oil and gas companies making huge windfall profits that they say are ‘struggling’, rather than the British people who face the true struggle to pay their energy bills.

“The British people need a Government that will take on vested interests and put working people first.”

