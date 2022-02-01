Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Committee to consider how town centres can thrive again post pandemic

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:03 am
A Holyrood committee is to investigate what can be done to help Scotland’s town centres thrive post pandemic. (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A Holyrood committee is to consider how coronavirus has impacted on Scotland’s town centres, and how they can thrive again in a “post-pandemic world”.

MSPs on the Scottish Parliament’s Economy Committee are to examine the future of town centres, and how the changing nature of retail and the move to more online shopping has affected them.

E-commerce will be one of three key focuses for the inquiry, with the committee to consider the implications this has for businesses.

Its investigation will also look at the new realities for Scottish retail, considering how it has evolved, and what impact fiscal policy could have.

Lastly, MSPs will focus on what needs to be done to help  keep town centres alive, and what can drive positive changes in the future.

Claire Baker, the convener of the Economy and Fair Work Committee, said: “Scotland’s town centres have traditionally been the heartbeat of our communities bringing people together to live, work, shop and socialise.

“However, traditional town centres are under pressure and under threat, with too many shops closing and too many high streets dominated by ‘to let’ signs.

“Changing retail trends, including the growth in ecommerce and the expansion of retail park alternatives, combined with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, continues to create a difficult trading environment.”

Committee convener Claire Baker urged businesses and members of the public to express their views (David Cheskin/PA)

Appealing for businesses and members of the public to have their say, Ms Baker added: “We want to find out how to diversify and grow high street activity, and are particularly keen to hear from businesses and members of the public on what makes a successful and thriving town centre.

“Our inquiry is seeking to bring forward recommendations to demonstrate how Scotland’s town centres can thrive in this post pandemic world, and be vibrant, resilient and accessible places which meet the economic, social and environmental needs of our communities.”

