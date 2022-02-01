Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Politics

£50m support announced for businesses in the creative industries

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 12:04 am
(Yui Mok/PA)
(Yui Mok/PA)

Businesses in the creative industries are to receive about £50 million of Government investment, it has been announced.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the money would give companies “the tools they need to expand their work and provide even more jobs”.

The investment includes £21 million through a three-year UK Global Screen Fund, following a year-long pilot.

Coronavirus – Tue Sep 8, 2020
The BFI’s Southbank cinema in London (Yui Mok/PA)

Administered by the British Film Institute (BFI), the fund from the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) aims to increase the international reach and revenues of UK independent screen content.

Funding of £8 million will help start-up gaming businesses grow via the UK Games Fund, which was established in 2015 and is headquartered in Dundee.

More than £18 million will go to the Creative Scale Up Programme, which provides finance and business support to firms outside of London, as part of the Government’s “levelling up” agenda.

Ms Dorries said: “The creative industries in the UK are truly world class and I am committed to doing everything I can to support their innovative work as they continue to thrive.

“£50 million of Government investment will provide businesses across the country with the tools they need to expand their work and provide even more jobs as we look to level up opportunities across the country.”

Ben Roberts, chief executive of the BFI, said: “It’s great news that the UK Global Screen Fund is set to deliver a further three years of vital support to our world class independent screen industries. In its pilot (this) year, the fund has stimulated new international partnerships, boosting co-production, distribution and development opportunities to drive growth and export.

“This continued investment recognises the power and potential of UK screen content and ensures that we can build on its global impact, delivering for the UK economy and reaching new audiences around the world.”

