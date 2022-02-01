Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

The 55 education ‘cold spots’ earmarked for levelling up

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 9:09 am
The Government has announced 55 education ‘cold spots’ in England that will benefit from levelling-up funding (Martin Rickett/PA)
The Government has announced 55 education ‘cold spots’ in England that will benefit from levelling-up funding (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Government has announced 55 education “cold spots” in England that have been identified as part of the levelling-up agenda.

Areas where education outcomes are weakest, including Rochdale, the Isle of Wight and Walsall, will be targeted for support, with teachers offered a “levelling-up premium” to improve retention.

Schools in the Education Investment Areas which are judged less than “good” by Ofsted in successive inspections could be moved into multi-academy trusts under the plans.

Here are the 55 “cold spots”:

Bedford
Blackpool
Bolton
Bradford
Bury
Cambridgeshire
Central Bedfordshire
Cornwall
County Durham
Coventry
Darlington
Derby
Derbyshire
Doncaster
Dorset
Dudley
East Sussex
Halton
Hartlepool
Isle of Wight
Kirklees
Knowsley
Leeds
Lincolnshire
Liverpool
Luton
Manchester
Middlesbrough
Norfolk
North Northamptonshire
North Somerset
North Yorkshire
Nottingham
Nottinghamshire
Oldham
Peterborough
Plymouth
Portsmouth
Rochdale
Rotherham
Salford
Sandwell
Sefton
Somerset
South Gloucestershire
South Tyneside
St Helens
Stoke-on-Trent
Suffolk
Sunderland
Swindon
Tameside
Wakefield
Walsall
Wirral

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal