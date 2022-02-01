Just 1% of UK professors are black, Government figures reveal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of black professors at UK universities has stalled at just 1%, new Government data shows.

Figures published by the Higher Education Statistics Agency (Hesa) on Tuesday reveal that just 160 out of 22,855 professors in 2020/21 were black.

Overall in 2020/21, 11%, or 2,425 out of 22,855 professors, were from black, Asian or other minority ethnic backgrounds, while 82% were white.

The first release of HESA staff data for 2020/21 reveals the demography and contractual terms of 224,530 academic staff employed in higher education: https://t.co/jZjbJrDjip #OpenData pic.twitter.com/m5bRazGiIK — HESA UK (@ukhesa) February 1, 2022

Hesa figures published last year for 2019/20 also showed that just 1% of professors at UK universities were black.

Hesa said the percentage of female professors increased by one percentage point year on year from 2013/14 to 2019/20, and remained at 28% for 2020/21.

The news follows growing calls to diversify university campuses.

Last year, University and College Union (UCU) general secretary Jo Grady described the pace of change as “glacial”.

On Tuesday, a spokesman for Universities UK said: “More needs to be done to address the inequality which exists within higher education, which mirrors inequalities evident in wider UK society and which will require an unequivocal commitment to change.

“We are currently evaluating sector progress against our recommendations from our report on closing the attainment gap in 2019, one of which was that universities must better understand the barriers to postgrad study that students of colour face and put in place measures to support progression into academia.”

The data shows that nearly a quarter (24%) of full-time academic staff were employed on a fixed-term contract in 2020/21, while 48% of part-time academic staff were employed on fixed-term contracts.

David Bass, associate director for equality, diversity and inclusion at Advance HE, said, “These figures underline that there remains a very significant amount of work to be done to address inequality of opportunity and representation in the sector.

“The proportion of black professors (seven per thousand) has been largely static for five years, while the growth in the proportion of female professors (24.5% in 2016/17, 28.4% in 2020/21) has slowed recently.

“It’s vital that all staff have the opportunity to flourish and that students and institutions benefit as a result. We are committed to supporting our members in their work to address this challenge.”

BREAKING: 68 universities will face up to 10 days of UK wide strikes starting in February There is still time to prevent disruption, but employers need to drop their pension cuts & take long-overdue action on pay & conditions#OneOfUsAllOfUshttps://t.co/YPzrRxvMF4 — UCU (@ucu) January 27, 2022

Last week, the UCU announced that students at 68 institutions will see their lecturers walk out in disputes over “beyond disgraceful” pay, conditions and pensions.

The union has cited insecure working conditions as one of the factors involved in strikes planned for this month.

Ms Grady said: “Staff need a proper pay rise, action to tackle insecure contracts, unsafe workloads and pay inequality, and for devastating pension cuts to be revoked.”

She added that the small numbers of black staff in senior positions was “indicative of a university sector that fails to value the talent and dedication of all of its workforce”.

She said what was seen at the top of institutions was the “tip of the iceberg, with equality failings rife across the entire sector”.

“Women, black staff and disabled staff continue to face shocking pay gaps, with women more likely to be on zero-hours contracts than men, and black women even more likely still,” she said.

Ms Grady said that overall, 72,610 academic staff were on fixed-term contracts, which “should shame every vice chancellor in the UK”.

“University staff are at breaking point and are set to strike later this month over the continued overuse of insecure contracts; race, gender and disability pay gaps; and dangerously high workloads.

“University vice-chancellors are presiding over a sector which is exploitative and they urgently need to address staff concerns if they want to avert UK-wide campus walkouts.”