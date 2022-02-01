Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Michael Matheson pledges ‘massive increase’ in funding for walking and cycling

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 11:39 am
Michael Matheson has pledged increased Government cash for walking and cycling (Fraser Bremner)
The draft Scottish budget will deliver a “massive increase” in funding for walking and cycling infrastructure across Scotland, the Net Zero Secretary has told MSPs.

Michael Matheson said money for active travel would reach £150 million, a 30% increase from last year.

He also said the Scottish Government does not currently have a clear definition of what a “green job” is and work is ongoing to establish one.

Mr Matheson spoke to Holyrood’s Net Zero Committee about the budget proposals on Tuesday.

He said: “I’m a big believer that if you put the right active travel infrastructure in the right place, people will use it.

“Experience in other parts of the world would bear that out.”

By 2026, he said £300 million a year would be invested in active travel.

Mr Matheson continued: “That’s a massive increase over what is a very relatively short period of time.

“Active travel infrastructure will make a very significant impact in helping to reduce car miles, particularly the use of cars for short journeys.”

Cycle route projects like the South City Way in Glasgow had “transformed” the area in a positive way, he said.

Scottish Parliament
Monica Lennon asked about the green jobs fund (Fraser Bremner)

Scottish Labour MSP, Monica Lennon, asked about £23.5 million which has been set aside for a green jobs fund in the budget, inquiring how this would be defined.

Mr Matheson said: “There is no clear definition of what a green job is.

“There are competing views on what should be defined as a green job.”

He said the Government was working with stakeholders to arrive at a shared definition, saying “What we might classify as a green job might not be reflective of what other countries would consider to be a green job.”

