Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Industry strikes fresh CO2 supply deal to avoid food shortages

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 3:39 pm
A deal has been struck to keep supplies of food-grade CO2 flowing (Tesco/PA)
A deal has been struck to keep supplies of food-grade CO2 flowing (Tesco/PA)

Fears of potential food and drink shortages have been allayed after a fresh deal was struck keep a vital supply of CO2 flowing.

Last year, producers said shortages were looming after fertiliser firm CF Industries, which produces 60% of the UK’s food-grade CO2, said it would stop selling the by-product amid surging costs.

The Government struck a three-week deal in September before a further deal in October to keep CO2 supply going to firms, but this was due to expire on Monday.

However, the Government has now confirmed it has secured a new deal to ensure a “sustainable” supply of food-grade CO2.

It is understood that the new deal will last until at least the spring, although full details of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a statement, the department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The carbon dioxide (CO2) industry has come to an agreement to ensure UK businesses have access to a sustainable supply of CO2 – an essential component of the national economy.

“The deal will enable CF Fertilisers’ Billingham plant to continue to operate while global gas prices remain high.

“It means key sectors, including food processing and nuclear power, are ensured supplies of CO2.”

There had previously been industry concerns that a shortage in CO2 could result in empty shelves at supermarkets, with fresh produce, meat and fizzy drink firms reliant of CO2 for the production and packaging of items.

Analysts at Jefferies said the deal “helps to remove the potential overhang from either disrupted supply or significantly higher costs to source CO2, which is an overlooked, but important, constituent of sparkling soft drinks and draught beer”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal