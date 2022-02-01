Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

Culture Secretary was embarrassing in defence of PM, says festival boss

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 5:27 pm
Handout screengrab from Parliament TV of Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester’s Parklife, (ParliamentTV/PA)
Handout screengrab from Parliament TV of Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester’s Parklife, (ParliamentTV/PA)

The co-founder of Parklife has criticised the Culture Secretary for defending Boris Johnson instead of focusing on industry, saying it is “embarrassing”.

Sacha Lord, the night-time economy adviser for the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), said that Nadine Dorries should spend less time “in the media saving Boris’ job” and called for her to resign.

Ms Dorries made headlines on Monday evening after insisting “the Prime Minister tells the truth” amid criticism of comments made by Mr Johnson in Parliament.

Cabinet Meeting
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

During Prime Minister’s Questions on Monday afternoon, Mr Johnson accused Labour Leader Sir Kier Starmer of failing to prosecute paedophile Jimmy Savile.

During her interview with Channel 4, Ms Dorries refused to condemn the comments and instead accused Sir Kier of saying “things he shouldn’t have said”.

Speaking to PA, Mr Lord said: “Boris Johnson should resign, but slowly following him has to be Nadine Dorries – I tried to make contact with her as have colleagues as well and she is not communicating.

“We could do so much if we had a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport that was actually interested, rather than just spend all of the time in the media saving Boris’ job.

“She doesn’t get culture, she does not get it, I just think it’s embarrassing.

“I hope if there is a reshuffle that we get somebody who understands our industry because we are battered and bruised at the moment.”

Mr Lord, the co-founder of Parklife festival and the popular Warehouse Project club night, was appointed to the Labour led GMCA by Greater Manchester Mayor and ex-Labour MP Andy Burnham.

Regarding the allegations of several parties being held at Downing Street whilst the country was under Coronavirus restrictions, Mr Lord said that he believed the public had already lost faith in the Prime Minister.

In the next local elections in May, Mr Lord said he believes a lot of voters will stop voting Conservative – and if they do, then if he has not already, Mr Johnson will have to resign.

He said: “I think the public have just had enough now.

“During the time the parties were going on, my mum lived by herself, I had to go and do her shopping and drop it to the bottom of her steps at her house while she waved at me through a window. I am not having that, no one is above the law.”

He also stated that Dame Cressida Dick, head of the Metropolitan Police, has “big faults” in the so-called “partygate” scandal, and that she and Mr Johnson are “implicit in this together”.

However, he also said that it was unfair to paint all civil servants with the same “Boris Brush”, and that he could understand people having a drink at their desk at the end of the day, but that the allegations of 16 parties in Downing Street was “too much”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal