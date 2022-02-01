Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
PM warns Moscow of sanctions if a Russian toecap crosses further into Ukraine

By Press Association
February 1, 2022, 7:09 pm Updated: February 1, 2022, 7:47 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Kyiv (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Boris Johnson has warned Russia that Britain will hit Moscow with sanctions the “moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory”.

During a diplomatic mission to Kyiv, the Prime Minister accused Russian president Vladimir Putin of effectively “holding a gun … to the head of Ukraine” as he told the Kremlin to step back from a “military disaster”.

But Mr Johnson was also forced to fend off questions about the scandal hanging over his leadership over alleged lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street.

The Prime Minister warned of a “clear and present danger” presented by the massing of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops on its border with Ukraine, which he described as possibly the greatest act of hostility “towards the Ukraine in our lifetimes”.

At a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the Mariinskyi presidential palace, Mr Johnson said: “We are also preparing a package of sanctions and other measures to be enacted the moment the first Russian toecap crosses further into Ukrainian territory.

“We have done all this and prepared all this not as a show of hostility towards Russia, but as a demonstration that we will always stand up for freedom and democracy and Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of aggression.

“It is vital that Russia steps back and chooses a path of diplomacy, and I believe that is still possible.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a military briefing with Colonel James HF Thurstan, Commander of Operation Orbital in in Kyiv (Peter Nicholls/PA)

“We are keen to engage in dialogue, of course we are, but we have the sanctions ready, we’re providing military support and we will also intensify our economic co-operation.”

Despite stressing his eagerness to engage in dialogue with Mr Putin, Downing Street was forced to reschedule a call between the men on Monday as the Prime Minister battled allegations threatening his leadership.

Mr Johnson insisted his focus is “entirely” on the British public’s priorities and the security of allies, as he warned Ukraine will put up a “very, very fierce” resistance.

“I think that parents, mothers, in Russia should reflect on that fact and I hope very much that president Putin steps back from the path of conflict and re-engages with dialogue, that’s what the UK is intent on,” he added.

Mr Johnson said a call with Mr Putin had now been rescheduled for Wednesday, during which it is expected he will again ask for a dialling down of aggression.

“Be in no doubt about what president Putin is trying to achieve, I think that he’s trying by holding a gun, as it were, to the head of Ukraine to get us to change the way we look at something that was absolutely fantastic,” Mr Johnson said, discussing the independence of nations after the fall of the Berlin Wall.

“President Putin and Russia is trying to undermine those immense gains.”

Mr Johnson, who travelled on a chartered plane from Stansted with staff and a small pool of journalists on Tuesday, last spoke to the Russian leader in December.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Peter Nichols/PA)

Mr Zelensky said “preventative sanctions” against Russia could prevent further escalation of tensions, when the prospect of Mr Putin being hit with sanctions personally was raised.

“If you’re asking me, I would say that they would work if they are introduced prior to escalation,” the Ukrainian leader said.

He also said he would support any move by Britain to deal with “dirty money” linked to corruption and the Kremlin being washed through the City of London.

The UK Government announced overnight that £88 million in aid would be sent to Ukraine to support the country.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced plans for legislation with new powers to sanction individuals and businesses linked to the Russian state and she said those sharing responsibility for the Kremlin’s “aggressive, destabilising action” could have their assets in the UK frozen.

Ms Truss was scheduled to join Mr Johnson on the trip to Kyiv but tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

No 10 said the Prime Minister took a Covid test which was negative before travelling.

