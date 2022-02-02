Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Northern Powerhouse minister would say ‘yes, yes, yes’ to Cabinet return

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 12:19 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 2:01 pm
Jake Berry arrives at 10 Downing Street, London. (David Mirzoeff/PA)
Former Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry said it would be a “huge privilege” to be asked to return to the Cabinet to represent the North.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove has promised to look into the prospect of creating a new northern ministerial role following pressure from backbenchers, PoliticsHome reported on Tuesday night.

Mr Berry was the last Northern Powerhouse minister and, when he stepped back in 2020, the responsibility was handed to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

Cabinet meeting
Jake Berry said the one thing he wants to do in politics is ‘narrow the North-South divide’ (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

A Government source told PoliticsHome: “We always want more and stronger northern voices in government.”

Mr Berry told The Yorkshire Post on Wednesday, ahead of the release of the Levelling Up White Paper, the answer will be “yes, yes, yes” if he is asked to take up the mooted role.

“I’ve always been really clear, there’s one thing I want to do in politics and that’s narrow the North-South divide,” the Rossendale and Darwen MP said.

“So if the question is would I accept the job, the answer isn’t yes, it would be yes, yes, yes.

“I’ve not been asked to do it but it would be a huge privilege and it’s all I care about in politics.”

Mr Berry resigned from the Government in February 2020 after turning down a role in the Foreign Office.

No new standalone role representing the North was created and, instead, the responsibility fell to Mr Shapps at Cabinet level.

Henri Murison, director of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership lobbying group, told the PA news agency: “A dedicated Northern Powerhouse Cabinet minister was a real asset to the Government, and when Jake Berry MP did the job he demonstrated how it could help get devolution deals negotiated and over the line.

“Whether it be Neil O’Brien, who grew up in Huddersfield, or Jake Berry, there are many suitable candidates who would help improve the calibre of the current Cabinet significantly.”

