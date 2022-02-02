Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bank expected to raise rates to 0.5% in first back-to-back hike since 2004

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 12:21 pm
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday and more hikes are firmly on the cards as policymakers battle to cool soaring inflation (Yui Mok/PA)
The Bank of England is widely expected to raise interest rates again on Thursday and more hikes are firmly on the cards as policymakers battle to cool soaring inflation.

Members of the nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) are set to increase rates from 0.25% to 0.5% as the Bank’s quarterly set of forecasts are likely to show eye-watering inflation this spring.

It would mark the Bank’s first back-to-back increase since June 2004, coming after it lifted rates from 0.1% to 0.25% in December to try to rein in rampant inflation.

Financial markets are now pricing in four rises in 2022, which would see rates hit 1.25% by the year end, with a further rise to almost 1.5% by next spring – the highest level since January 2009.

The Bank is taking action to bring inflation back to its 2% target, even though Omicron knocked the economy in December and early January.

Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation already hit a near 30-year high of 5.4% in December and painful energy price rises are expected to push it beyond 6% this spring.

Experts are predicting Ofgem’s energy price cap review also on Thursday will reveal a 49% rise, pushing the average household annual bill to around £1,900.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser to the EY Item Club, said: “While the case for the MPC raising interest rates in February’s meeting is far from unambiguous, the EY Item Club expects the committee to take that step and increase Bank Rate to 0.5%.

“Granted, the Omicron variant has almost certainly left the economy weakened as a result of greater consumer hesitancy and a rise in the number of people isolating.

“But that the MPC raised Bank Rate in December regardless indicates that the committee placed less weight on the virus. And recent developments are likely to reinforce this stance.”

The hit to growth is likely to have been “more modest” than first feared, he added, while recent official figures confirmed the UK jobs market continues to fire on all cylinders with little impact from the end of furlough.

But the Bank is still left with a difficult decision, given the knock to consumer pockets from looming energy bills and fuel price rises – which policymakers are powerless to control with rate hikes.

Governor Andrew Bailey recently told MPs there were also worrying signs that inflation pressures may last longer than first thought, with sky-high wholesale energy prices now looking likely to last until the second half of 2023.

He also cautioned over recent signals of more broad-based wage rises across the UK economy.

Laith Khalaf, head of investment analysis at AJ Bell, said: “The Bank of England can’t control the major factors that will push inflation up in the immediate future, such as global energy prices or elevated shipping costs.

“But a February rate hike would help persuade the market that the Bank really means business, and help to stave off embedded inflationary expectations that could spark a dreaded wage-price spiral.”

Economists are split on how many rate rises there will be this year, but many believe the Bank will be more cautious with the pace, especially if it moves to begin scaling back its £895 billion quantitative easing programme.

The Bank has already said it would consider so-called quantitative tightening when rates hit 0.5%, which means the Bank could make the announcement alongside Thursday’s decision and see it lead the charge among its central bank counterparts.

