Royal Air Force scrambles Typhoon jets to respond to approaching Russian bombers

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 12:25 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 4:45 pm
Typhoon jets were scrambled to respond to Russian aircraft approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force has confirmed (MoD/PA)
Typhoon jets were scrambled on Wednesday to respond to four Russian military aircraft approaching the United Kingdom, the Royal Air Force (RAF) has confirmed.

The jets, launched from RAF Lossiemouth in Moray, Scotland, were joined by a Voyager air-to-air refuelling tanker from RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire.

An RAF spokesperson said “four Russian Bear aircraft” were “intercepted and escorted”. At no point did they enter UK airspace.

“Bear” is the Nato reporting name for the Tu-95 and Tu-142 strategic bomber.

Typhoons intercept Russian aircraft
A Russian Bear strategic bomber (MoD/PA)

The RAF routinely intercepts aircraft approaching what it describes as the “UK area of interest”.

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian TU-160 Blackjack strategic bombers.

Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest”, and that the bombers did not enter UK airspace.

