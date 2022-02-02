Johnson refuses to withdraw Savile ‘slur’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Boris Johnson has refused to withdraw his controversial claim that Sir Keir Starmer failed to prosecute Jimmy Savile.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the Labour leader accused Mr Johnson of “parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points”.

But in response, the Prime Minister defended his comments made in heated Commons exchanges on Monday following the publication of the Sue Gray report on lockdown parties in Downing Street.

“I don’t want to make heavy weather of this but I am informed that in 2013 he apologised and took full responsibility for what had happened on his watch. That was the right thing to do,” he said.

Ahead of his appearance at the dispatch box, Mr Johnson faced growing calls from senior Conservatives to withdraw the widely criticised claim.

In comments directed to Tory benches, Sir Keir said: “Theirs is the party of Winston Churchill. Our parties stood together as we defeated fascism in Europe.

“Now their leader stands in the House of Commons parroting the conspiracy theories of violent fascists to try to score cheap political points. He knows exactly what he is doing. It is time to restore some dignity.”

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister’s Questions (House of Commons/PA)

Earlier, former minister Tobias Ellwood became the latest senior Conservative figure to criticise the Prime Minister’s comments.

Speaking on Sky News, he said: “Who advised the Prime Minister to say this?

“We’re better than this, we must seek to improve our standards and rise above where we are today.”

Simon Hoare, the Conservative chairman of the Commons Northern Ireland committee tweeted: “The Jimmy Savile false allegation should be withdrawn.”

On Tuesday, Sir Charles Walker, the vice chairman of the Tory backbench 1922 Committee, told Channel 4 News that the comment had been a “mistake” and Mr Johnson should apologise.

“I wish he hadn’t done it. I suspect he wishes he hadn’t done it,” he said.

“I think it might have been at the time in the heat of battle, because it gets very heated on the floor of the House. It’s very febrile. But I think it was a mistake.

FWIW: 1) the Sue Gray report must be published in full; 2) likewise any Met report; 3) if fines are issued we should know; 4) the Jimmy Saville false allegation should be withdrawn. — Simon Hoare MP (@Simon4NDorset) February 2, 2022

“Of course he should withdraw it. It didn’t add to the overall debate. It’s really good though to be able to apologise. I think you never get marked down for an apology. It’s not a sign of weakness.”

However, Communities Secretary Michael Gove said the Prime Minister had nothing to apologise for.

“I think this is a uniquely sensitive issue and it does need to be handled with care, and I listen with enormous respect to those who act for victims of the actions of a terrible, terrible criminal,” he told Sky News.

“But – and it’s not a subject that I want to dwell on because it is uniquely sensitive – it is the case that the CPS (Crown Prosecution Service) apologised for the handling of this case and what happened in 2009, and I think we should acknowledge that an apology was given at the time and respect that.”

He added: “Keir Starmer acknowledged that mistakes had been made by the organisation of which he was head, to his credit. He was very clear about those mistakes.”

Tobias Ellwood said the Conservatives needed to improve their standards (Yui Mok/PA)

In 2013, Sir Keir, as director of public prosecutions (DPP), said Savile could have been prosecuted in 2009 – two years before he died – had police taken victims more seriously.

His comments followed a review of the Savile case by Alison Levitt QC, the legal adviser to the DPP.

Sir Keir said at the time: “I would like to take the opportunity to apologise for the shortcomings in the part played by the CPS in these cases.

“If this report and my apology are to serve their full purpose, then this must be seen as a watershed moment.”

In 2020, fact checking charity Full Fact looked into the claim that Sir Keir had stopped Savile being charged in 2009.

It said Sir Keir was head of the CPS when the decision not to prosecute Savile was made on the grounds of “insufficient evidence”, adding: “The allegations against Savile were dealt with by local police and a reviewing lawyer for the CPS.

“A later investigation criticised the actions of both the CPS and the police in their handling of the situation.

“It did not suggest that Mr Starmer was personally involved in the decisions made.”

Savile – who is now thought to have been one of Britain’s most prolific sex offenders – died in 2011 aged 84 having never been brought to justice for his crimes.