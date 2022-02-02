Government spending £1.2 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government spending £1.2 million a day housing asylum seekers in hotels

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 3:33 pm
Home Secretary Priti Patel was speaking to MPs on the Home Affairs Committee (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Government is spending more than a million pounds every day on housing asylum seekers in hotels and is “absolutely struggling” to find permanent accommodation for Afghan refugees, MPs have heard.

Overall, around 25,000 asylum seekers are in hotels, with costs racking up to around £1.2 million a day, the Home Affairs Committee was told.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said there was a challenge in finding homes for thousands of refugees who were still in hotels, months after they were evacuated from Afghanistan.

She told MPs: “We are absolutely struggling with local authorities finding housing accommodation, also we want to make sure that we can move people into work and employment. We want them to rebuild their lives here.

“So there is actually … a cross-government task force, we have a minister for resettlement that leads on this, but we are desperately still trying to pull together different component parts.”

It comes as Conservative MP Tim Loughton told Ms Patel that one Afghan refugee in his constituency with young children was in a hotel with “appalling food” and “terrible conditions”.

He said he was called a troublemaker and told to shut up and leave when he complained.

Ms Patel asked him to provide her with more details, adding that it was an “awful situation”.

Home Office official Tricia Hayes said homes had been found for 4,000 Afghan refugees so far and 12,000 remained in “bridging accommodation”.

The second permanent secretary was told that some local authorities had reported offering accommodation, only for the Home Office to take months to take them up on their offer.

She said that was not what they thought was happening, but that sometimes the type of housing being offered might not be appropriate for a particular family.

There were now improved communication systems, such as a dedicated portal to connect people who could offer accommodation with councils and the Government to help match them with families, she said.

She added: “We’re incredibly grateful to the 300 councils that have already stepped forward to help us, but we can always do with more.

“So it’s a good opportunity just to have a call to arms to councils around the country to engage in the new communication and engagement tools that we’ve created and make places available.”

Ms Hayes also said there was work under way to improve how the Government worked with councils on housing asylum seekers more generally.

She said: “We have been doing a lot of work recently with the Local Government Association and with other councils to see how we can develop a new way of working with local authorities for asylum schemes, which recognises, as the Home Secretary said, the absolutely financial as well as policy imperative of cutting the cost that we’re currently incurring in hotels, which is now racking up to about £1.2 million every single day.

“So we’re optimistic that we’re going to be able to broker a new way of working with local government on how we manage these costs.”

Ms Patel added: “This is a thoroughly inadequate policy, it is not something that we want, and this is part of the reason why there is a lot of wider work taking place on asylum accommodation.

“We do not want people in hotels, we are looking at dispersed accommodation.”

