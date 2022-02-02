Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Halting Brexit checks would be a breach of international law, warns Coveney

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 7:37 pm Updated: February 2, 2022, 7:45 pm
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)
Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said the decision to halt Northern Ireland Protocol checks would be a “breach of international law”.

Stormont’s Agriculture Minister has ordered a halt to agri-food checks at ports in Northern Ireland.

DUP minister Edwin Poots, whose officials are responsible for carrying out Northern Ireland Protocol checks, said on Wednesday evening that he had ordered his permanent secretary to stop them at midnight.

Speaking in the upper house of the Irish parliament, Mr Coveney reacted to the announcement.

He said: “If a political decision is taken by a minister in Northern Ireland to stop all checks in ports on goods coming across the Irish Sea, coming into Northern Ireland, that is effectively a breach of international law.

“And I would remind everybody that the protocol is part of an international agreement.

“It was agreed and ratified by the UK and the EU. And its implementation is not only part of an international treaty, but it is part of international law.

“And so to deliberately frustrate obligations under that treaty I think would be a very serious matter indeed.

“It’s essentially playing politics with legal obligations. And I certainly hope that it doesn’t happen, as has been threatened.”

While he did not name Mr Poots or the DUP, Mr Coveney said he suspected the move was “far more about politics than it is an effort to try and find compromise”.

He told the Seanad: “We should also put on the record that the protocol was designed and conceived and agreed to protect the Good Friday Agreement at the time, in the context of the fallout on this island of Brexit, and all its dimensions fully recognise the constitutional position of Northern Ireland as set out in the Good Friday Agreement.”

Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots speaking at Stormont
Northern Ireland Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots speaking at Stormont (Niall Carson/PA)

Mr Coveney said that talks were continuing between the EU and the UK to solve the row over the protocol.

“So I would encourage those in positions of responsibility in decision-making to continue to allow the negotiations to continue between the British Government and the European Commission.

“To make an intervention like the one that has been suggested will happen at midnight tonight is really unhelpful in that process.

“And I suspect is far more about politics than it is an effort to try and find compromise, middle-ground positions and agreement through flexibility and pragmatism.

“But I think let’s wait and see what happens later on this evening.”

Asked about the decision to halt the checks, an Irish Government spokesperson said: “The protocol is part of an international agreement agreed and ratified by the UK and EU to protect the Good Friday Agreement in all its dimensions.

“The UK has an obligation under international law, and domestic law to give proper effect to the terms of the protocol.

“The Commission proposals directly address concerns raised by people in Northern Ireland, including significantly reducing checks on goods moving between Great Britain and Northern Ireland and giving Northern Ireland a greater say in the protocol.”

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond also tweeted: “Disappointing, unsurprising but ultimately very damaging move.

“This helps no-one.”

