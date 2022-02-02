Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business UK and abroad

UK caught in trap of low growth and high taxes, says CBI chief

By Press Association
February 2, 2022, 10:31 pm
Tony Danker warned that UK is caught in a trap of low growth and high taxes (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Tony Danker warned that UK is caught in a trap of low growth and high taxes (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The UK is caught in a “trap” of low growth and high taxes, a senior business leader is warning the Government.

Tony Danker, director general of the CBI, says there are rising spending pressures, too much tax and too little growth.

He will tell a CBI/Centre for Policy Studies conference on Thursday that a series of measures are needed to transform economic growth.

These include replacing the apprenticeship levy with a new skills challenge fund, a 100% tax deduction for capital spending and establishing an Office for Future Regulation.

Adopting the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) forecast of 1.3% to 1.7%  growth for the coming years will not be enough to avoid permanently high taxes given spending pressures, the CBI believes.

Mr Danker will say: “The current settlement isn’t working. There are rising spending pressures, too much tax and too little growth. We’re caught in a trap.

“The Government are in a tough spot in all of this of course. They say we can’t afford to spend more on growth, but I say we can’t afford not to.

“Simply put, we will not pay down today’s debt, extend public services and reduce taxes on 1.6%.

“We get a much-needed dose of reality from the independent OBR. Their forecast is their judgment on the UK’s economic trajectory: once the rebound is complete in the next 18 months, we will grow as an economy by 1.3–1.7%. For a country that is used to growth at 2–2.5% it is simply not good enough.

“What’s truly worrying is that the Government has accepted the forecast as the target.

“Everything the Government is currently trying, to get growth going, merely achieves a new normal of low growth.

“We have lowballed the UK. It’s in our numbers, and it’s in our plans, but at the CBI, we think we can do better.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal