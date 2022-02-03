Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Menopause taskforce aiming to improve women’s healthcare to host first meeting

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 12:04 am
MPs and clinicians will be discussing how women experiencing the menopause can be better supported (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
A menopause taskforce aiming to improve healthcare for millions of women is set to convene for the first time on Thursday.

At the cross-party group’s inaugural meeting, MPs and clinicians will be discussing how women experiencing the menopause can be better supported via measures such as making treatments more accessible.

Conferences are due to be held every two months, and the group also aims to help break the taboos associated with talking about the menopause among the general public and in workplaces.

The taskforce will be co-chaired by Conservative minister Maria Caulfield, and Labour MP Carolyn Harris, who said a lack of education about the menopause is partly to blame for the stigma attached to it.

Maria Caulfield (Archive/PA)
Ms Harris, who represents Swansea East, said: “Improving support and services for those experiencing symptoms of the menopause is something that I am passionate about.

“Insufficient education and awareness of its impact alongside historic taboos around openly discussing its symptoms has meant that for too long women have suffered and struggled to access the help that they need.”

Ms Caulfield added: “The UK menopause taskforce is another stride forward in delivering real change for women across the UK, breaking down taboos and ensuring better access to treatment and support.”

Permanent members of the cross-party group also include Cabinet ministers Liz Truss, Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey.

The taskforce will draw on best clinical practice across all four UK nations, including Scotland’s Women’s Health Plan, which focused on the menopause.

The conference comes as the the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) launched a consultation into the reclassification of a locally applied hormone replacement therapy product called Gina 10.

This means women in the UK could be able to access the menopausal treatment at a pharmacy without requiring a prescription in future.

Millions of women go through the menopause every year, with the majority experiencing symptoms that can be severe, such as low mood, anxiety, hot flushes and difficulty sleeping, and have a negative impact on everyday life.

