Voters to select successor to Sir David Amess in Southend West by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Politics

Voters to select successor to Sir David Amess in Southend West by-election

By Press Association
February 3, 2022, 2:47 am
A polling station sign (Yui Mok/PA)
A polling station sign (Yui Mok/PA)

Voters will go to the polls in the Southend West by-election to select a successor to Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery last year.

The Conservative MP was attacked at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on October 15.

The 69-year-old, who secured an increased majority of 14,459 in the 2019 general election, had served Southend West since 1997, and Basildon before that since 1983.

The Conservatives have selected barrister Anna Firth as their candidate to succeed Sir David.

Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in Thursday’s by-election contest.

Southend West has been held by the Conservatives since its creation in 1950.

Ali Harbi Ali is accused of murdering Sir David.

The 25-year-old is also charged with preparing acts of terrorism between May 1 2019 and September 28 last year.

Ali denied the charges at a hearing at the Old Bailey in December and faces a trial later this year.

A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)
A photograph of Sir David Amess (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The candidates standing in the by-election are:

– Freedom Alliance. The Real Alternative: Christopher Anderson

– English Democrats – “Protect Our Borders”: Catherine Blaiklock

– No Description: Olga Childs

– Heritage Party: Ben Downton

– Conservative Party: Anna Firth

– Independent: Jayda Fransen

– UK Independence Party: Steve Laws

– English Constitution Party, Freedom: Graham Moore

– Psychedelic Movement: Jason Pilley

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from the Press and Journal Politics team

More from the Press and Journal